Kimberly Kalenske is a very special young lady.
The 13-year-old Wapsie Valley Junior High School student, who will enter eighth grade later this month, is showing three of her dairy cows during the Bremer County Fair — Spring, Sunshine and Diamond.
What makes the member of the Rainbow Clovers 4-H Club unique from the other boys and girls in the show ring this week is who she is. Kimberly has Down Syndrome.
She was joined by her mother, Tracy, in the dairy barn as they prepared Spring and Sunshine for Saturday’s show. Diamond was to arrive on Wednesday.
Tracy said that Kimberly requires help to handle her herd.
“She knows her animals, and she works with them,” Tracy said. “Her sister’s (Jordan) not here today, but it’s something that she can do with her older sister.”
Kimberly likes to raise her cows.
“I work them in different barns,” she said. “I can work with them and run them and feed them a lot.”
She said the best thing about what she does is working with her cows. During an interview with Waverly Newspapers, Kimberly was petting Sunshine.
“I like her short hair,” she said. “(The cows) are big.”
Tracy said the family tries to work Kimberly up through each stage of the cows’ development.
“We start her off with a small one, and then the next year, she’s kind of used to the calf as it grows up,” Tracy said. “Sunshine actually was shown last year as a junior calf.”
Kimberly said she did well during that show.
“I got $15!” she said with exuberance.
“She showed in the open show, and placed,” Tracy explained.
The mom said her daughter gets independence out of showing dairy cattle.
“At least on the small ones, it’s her and the animal in the ring, just like everybody else,” Tracy said. “She’s very proud of her animals, and she just gets to be like an average child.”
Kimberly hopes to be able to get into the Wapsie Valley FFA when she gets promoted into high school during the fall of 2020.
“I am trying to train my cows to be part of a dairy herd,” she said, adding that she believes she’ll do good in FFA.
Tracy agreed.
“I think she’ll enjoy it,” she said. “She took a 6-week course at Wapsie in exploratory (classes), and she had no issues.”