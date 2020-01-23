Absentee voting for the Denver Community School General Obligation Bond and Waverly Shell-Rock Community School District Revenue Purpose Statement Special Elections will begin Monday, Feb. 3. Absentee voting can be done either in person or by mail.
In person Absentee Voting will take place in the Meeting Room located on the main level of the Bremer County Courthouse at the east end of the building Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with extended hours on Friday, Feb. 21 and Monday, March 2 until 5 p.m.
The deadline to request a ballot to vote by mail for these school elections is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. A written request signed by the voter is required. Request forms are available in the Auditor’s office and online at www.co.bremer.ia.us or www.sos.state.ia.us.
Voted ballots may be delivered to the Auditor’s office until 8 p.m. March 3 or mailed with a postmark on or before March 2, 2020. Ballots already requested will be mailed Monday, Feb. 3.
For further information, contact the Bremer County Auditor’s Office at (319) 352-0340.