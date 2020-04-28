If staying at home has made the tastebuds wishing for something new, Mary Fredrick, a former executive director with Self Help International, has provided a recipe for a Moroccan dish.
Here is how to make spicy kefta with lemon tagine:
Kefta:
1 pound ground lamb or beef
1 onion, finely chopped or grated
Small bunch of fresh flatleaf parsley, finely chopped
1-2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper, or 1 tsp paprika
small amount of salt and pepper
Knead meat well. Add ingredients above and roll into walnut-size balls. Makes about 16, and can be made a day or two ahead.
Sauce for Kefta:
1 Tbs. olive oil
1 Tbs. butter
1 onion, roughly chopped
2-3 garlic cloves, crushed
1 thumbsize piece of fresh ginger, chopped
1 red chile, thinly sliced (or dried red pepper)
2 tsp ground turmeric
1 small bunch cilantro, roughly chopped
1 small bunch fresh mint leaves, chopped
Juice of 1 lemon, freshly squeezed
1 lemon, cut into 4-6 segments with seeds removed.
Heat oil and butter in a tagine or heavy casserole dish. Stir in onion, garlic, ginger, chile and saute’ until golden brown. Add turmeric and half the cilantro and mint. Pour in 1.5 cups water. Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer covered 10 minutes. Carefully place kefta in liquid, cover, and poach kefta 15 minutes, rolling them in the liquid from time to time so they are cooked well on all sides. Pour over the lemon juice, season the liquid with salt, and tuck the lemon segments around the kefta. Poach another 10 minutes.
Sprinkle with remaining cilantro and mint and serve hot with couscous. Dress sides of dish with steamed sugar peas or carrots. A leafy salad accompanies this well.