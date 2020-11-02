Due to a recent increase in cases of the novel coronavirus in Bremer County, officials at the Waverly Public Library on Monday announced the building will be closed to the public.
For the last few months, the library staff had opened the building by appointment to browse the shelves and use the computers. Now, the circulation of library items will be done through the drive-thru window as well as by delivery, which is free.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Bremer County has seen an additional 10 positive cases to bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 807 cases, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 website. The rolling 14-day positivity rate is now at 18.2%, which does put the county’s school districts into one of the criteria to go into online schooling for two weeks.
The IDPH lists that 523 Bremer County residents have recovered from the virus, while nine have died from the illness, leaving 275 active cases in Bremer County.
Meanwhile, Butler County has 443 total positive cases, three of which were added on Monday, a 14-day positivity rate of 12% with 351 recovered and three have died. In the other surrounding counties, Black Hawk has 6,493 cases, 4,568 have recovered, and 103 have died; Chickasaw has 398 cases, 353 recoveries and one death; Floyd has 443 cases, 412 recoveries and 11 deaths; Fayette has 457 cases, 254 recoveries and four deaths; and Buchanan has 561 cases, 317 recoveries and five deaths.
Statewide, 1,085 new cases were registered as of Monday morning, bringing the total to 131,713 with a 14.4% 14-day positivity rate. There have been 93,813 recoveries, and 1,733 have died from COVID-19.
Waverly library officials state that orders for materials can be made by calling 319-352-1223. The number can be used to seek further assistance. Drive-thru hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Online resources can be accessed at www.waverlyia.com/library/online-resources.
“Most of our online resources can be accessed from home, including Libby (free digital books, magazines, and audiobooks), Bookflix (free books and literacy-related games for kids), and Kanopy (movie and documentary streaming),” information services librarian Bethany Nelson wrote in a statement. “The WiFi is still on and can be accessed from the parking lot. If you have any questions about how to use any of our resources, please call. We are happy to assist.”