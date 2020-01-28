Waverly resident and frequent contributor to Waverly Newspapers Patricia Coffie noticed a motorcyclist was riding on the ice of the Cedar River near Peilikan Park off of Cedar Lane on Sunday.
“(It’s the) first time I’ve seen this in my 20 years near Pelikan Park,” Coffie wrote in an email with the photos she submitted. “I understand the motorcycles have spiked tires.”
She then sent an article explaining ice motorcycle racing to provide some context of the activity she saw. The Extreme International Ice Racing (XIIR) tour is where speedway motorcycles with special spiked tires race around a hockey rink for four laps in qualifying and six laps in finals.