Tuesday, June 30
W-SR baseball at Crestwood, DH, 5 p.m.
W-SR softball at New Hampton, JV/Varsity, 5:30 p.m.
Denver baseball hosts Gladbrook-Reinbeck, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.
Denver softball hosts Don Bosco, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.
S-F softball hosts Wapsie Valley, JV/Varsity, 3:30/5 p.m.
S-F baseball hosts Wapsie Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Clarksville baseball at Riceville, 5 p.m.
Clarksville softball at Central Springs, 6 p.m.
N-P softball at Osage, 6 p.m.
N-P baseball at Osage, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
W-SR softball hosts Decorah, JV/Varsity, 5:30 p.m.
Janesville baseball hosts Hudson, 5 p.m.
Janesville softball hosts Hudson, 5 p.m.
S-F baseball at Union, 7 p.m.
S-F softball at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Wapsie Valley baseball hosts Alburnett, 6 p.m.
Clarksville baseball hosts Dunkerton, 5 p.m.
Clarksville softball hosts Dunkerton, 5 p.m.
N-P baseball at Riceville, 5 p.m.
N-P softball at Riceville, 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 2
W-SR baseball at South Winneshiek, 7 p.m.
Denver softball hosts English Valley, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.
Denver baseball at West Marshall, DH, 5 p.m.
S-F softball hosts Mason City Newman, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.
Wapsie Valley softball hosts Janesville, 5:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley baseball hosts Janesville, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 3
W-SR baseball hosts Decorah, DH, 5 p.m.
W-SR softball at Crestwood, JV/Varsity
S-F baseball at Union, 7 p.m.
S-F softball at MFL-MarMac, 7 p.m.
Wapsie Valley baseball hosts Jesup, 5:30 p.m.
Wapsie Valley softball hosts Jesup, 5:30 p.m.
Clarksville baseball at Don Bosco, 5 p.m.
Clarksville softball at Don Bosco, 5 p.m.
N-P softball at West Fork, 6 p.m.
N-P baseball at West Fork, 7 p.m.