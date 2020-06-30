Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tuesday, June 30

W-SR baseball at Crestwood, DH, 5 p.m.

W-SR softball at New Hampton, JV/Varsity, 5:30 p.m.

Denver baseball hosts Gladbrook-Reinbeck, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.

Denver softball hosts Don Bosco, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.

S-F softball hosts Wapsie Valley, JV/Varsity, 3:30/5 p.m.

S-F baseball hosts Wapsie Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Clarksville baseball at Riceville, 5 p.m.

Clarksville softball at Central Springs, 6 p.m.

N-P softball at Osage, 6 p.m.

N-P baseball at Osage, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

W-SR softball hosts Decorah, JV/Varsity, 5:30 p.m.

Janesville baseball hosts Hudson, 5 p.m.

Janesville softball hosts Hudson, 5 p.m.

S-F baseball at Union, 7 p.m.

S-F softball at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Wapsie Valley baseball hosts Alburnett, 6 p.m.

Clarksville baseball hosts Dunkerton, 5 p.m.

Clarksville softball hosts Dunkerton, 5 p.m.

N-P baseball at Riceville, 5 p.m.

N-P softball at Riceville, 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 2

W-SR baseball at South Winneshiek, 7 p.m.

Denver softball hosts English Valley, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.

Denver baseball at West Marshall, DH, 5 p.m.

S-F softball hosts Mason City Newman, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.

Wapsie Valley softball hosts Janesville, 5:45 p.m.

Wapsie Valley baseball hosts Janesville, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 3

W-SR baseball hosts Decorah, DH, 5 p.m.

W-SR softball at Crestwood, JV/Varsity

S-F baseball at Union, 7 p.m.

S-F softball at MFL-MarMac, 7 p.m.

Wapsie Valley baseball hosts Jesup, 5:30 p.m.

Wapsie Valley softball hosts Jesup, 5:30 p.m.

Clarksville baseball at Don Bosco, 5 p.m.

Clarksville softball at Don Bosco, 5 p.m.

N-P softball at West Fork, 6 p.m.

N-P baseball at West Fork, 7 p.m.

 

LEGEND:

W-SR = Waverly-Shell Rock

S-F = Sumner-Fredericksburg

N-P = Nashua-Plainfield

DH = double header (two varsity games)

NOTE:

All contests on this calendar are subject to weather conditions and exposure to COVID-19 and can be postponed or cancelled within a few hours’ notice.