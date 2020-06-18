Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday, June 18

Denver baseball at Aplington-Parkersburg, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.

S-F softball hosts South Winneshiek, JV/Varsity, 3:30 p.m./5 p.m.

S-F baseball at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Wapsie Valley baseball at St. Ansgar, 7:30 p.m.

Clarksville softball hosts Colo-NESCO, 5:30 p.m.

N-P baseball hosts Janesville, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 19

W-SR baseball at Waukon, DH, 5 p.m.

W-SR softball hosts Crestwood, JV/Varsity, 5:30 p.m.

Denver baseball at Jesup, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.

Denver softball at Jesup, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.

Janesville baseball at Don Bosco, 5 p.m.

Janesville softball at Don Bosco, 5 p.m.

S-F softball hosts Dike-New Hartford, JV/Varsity, 3:30/5 p.m.

S-F baseball hots Dike-New Hartford, 5:30 p.m.

Clarksville baseball at Dunkerton, 5 p.m.

Clarksville softball at Dunkerton, 5 p.m.

N-P baseball hosts Mason City Newman, 6 p.m.

N-P softball hosts Mason City Newman, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 20

Denver softball at New Hampton tournament, 9 a.m.

Janesville baseball at Gladbrook-Reinbeck triangular with Kee High, 1:30 p.m.

Clarksville softball at North Butler tournament, 9 a.m.

Monday, June 22

W-SR baseball hosts Benton Community, 7 p.m.

W-SR softball at Charles City, JV/Varsity, 5:30 p.m.

Denver baseball at Union, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.

Janesville baseball at Colo-NESCO, 5 p.m.

Janesville softball at Colo-NESCO, 5 p.m.

S-F softball at Hudson, JV/Varsity, 5:30 p.m.

Clarksville baseball hosts Don Bosco, 5 p.m.

Clarksville softball hosts Don Bosco, 5:30 p.m.

N-P softball at Central Springs, 6 p.m.

N-P baseball at Central Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23

Denver baseball hosts Forest City, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.

Denver softball at Marion, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.

Janesville softball at Columbus, 5 p.m.

S-F softball at Grundy Center, JV/Varsity, 5:30 p.m.

S-F baseball at Grundy Center, JV/Varsity, 5:30 p.m.

Wapsie Valley softball hosts Alburnett, 6 p.m.

Wapsie Valley baseball at Kee High, 7:30 p.m.

LEGEND:

W-SR = Waverly-Shell Rock

S-F = Sumner-Fredericksburg

N-P = Nashua-Plainfield

DH = double header (two varsity games)

NOTE:

All contests on this calendar are subject to weather conditions and exposure to COVID-19 and can be postponed or cancelled within a few hours’ notice.