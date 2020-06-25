Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday, June 25

W-SR baseball at Waukon, DH, 5 p.m.

Denver softball hosts Vinton-Shellsburg, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.

Janesville baseball hosts Don Bosco, 5 p.m.

Janesville softball hosts Don Bosco, 5 p.m.

S-F softball at Aplington-Parkersburg, JV/Varsity, 5/6:30 p.m.

Clarksville baseball hosts Rockford, 5 p.m.

Clarksville softball hosts Rockford, 5:30 p.m.

N-P baseball at New Hampton, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 26

W-SR baseball hosts Charles City, DH, 5 p.m.

W-SR softball hosts Waukon, JV/Varsity, 5:30 p.m.

Denver baseball at New Hampton, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.

Janesville baseball hosts Riceville, 5 p.m.

Janesville softball hosts Riceville, 5 p.m.

S-F softball hosts North Fayette Valley, JV/Varsity, 3:30/5 p.m.

Wapsie Valley baseball hosts Don Bosco, 6 p.m.

Clarksville softball at North Tama, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

Wapsie Valley baseball at South Winneshiek, 7:30 a.m.

Janesville softball at North Linn tournament, 9 a.m.

S-F softball at Hudson, JV/varsity, 11 a.m.

S-F baseball at Hudson, JV/varsity, 11 a.m.

Clarksville softball at Don Bosco tournament, TBD

Monday, June 29

W-SR softball at Oelwein, JV/Varsity, 5:30 p.m.

Denver baseball hosts S-F, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.

Denver softball hosts S-F, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.

Janesville baseball at Dunkerton, 5 p.m.

Janesville softball at Dunkerton, 5 p.m.

Wapsie Valley baseball at Hudson, 5:30 p.m.

Wapsie Valley softball at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Clarksville softball at Riceville, 5 p.m.

N-P baseball hosts North Butler, 6 p.m.

N-P softball hosts North Butler, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30

W-SR baseball hosts Crestwood, DH, 5 p.m.

W-SR softball at New Hampton, JV/Varsity, 5:30 p.m.

Denver baseball hosts Gladbrook-Reinbeck, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.

Denver softball hosts Don Bosco, JV/Varsity, 5 p.m.

S-F softball hosts Wapsie Valley, JV/Varsity, 3:30/5 p.m.

S-F baseball hosts Wapsie Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Clarksville baseball at Riceville, 5 p.m.

Clarksville softball at Central Springs, 6 p.m.

N-P softball at Osage, 6 p.m.

N-P baseball at Osage, 7 p.m.

LEGEND:

W-SR = Waverly-Shell Rock

S-F = Sumner-Fredericksburg

N-P = Nashua-Plainfield

DH = double header (two varsity games)

NOTE:

All contests on this calendar are subject to weather conditions and exposure to COVID-19 and can be postponed or cancelled within a few hours’ notice.