TigerHawks shut out Cougars

SUMNER — North Fayette Valley’s TigerHawks beat the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars 26-0 on Friday.
North Fayette Valley had 226 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns. Running back Joel Grimes had two touchdowns and a large 53-yard run in the third quarter. Quarterback Kole Johnson had two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown to Trey Darnall.
Sumner-Fredricksburg’s defense was a bright spot for their loss tonight. Peyton Schmitz and Blake Biermann both led the team with six tackles. Dalton Block had one sack that forced a three and out for the TigerHawks, and Cayden Bergman also recorded a sack as well.
Cougars quarterback Brandon Meyer was 6-for-14 for 54 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Schmitz was their leading rusher with 13 yards.
UP NEXT
North Fayette Valley will be home next Friday against Denver. Sumner-Fredericksburg will on the road against be MFL-MarMac who on Friday crushed the J-Hawks in Jesup, 35-6.