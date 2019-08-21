For Wapsie Valley’s Trevor Sauerbrei and Connor Franzen, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Connor Havlovic and Denver’s Brock Farley, their efforts were recognized by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s all-state list.
Trevor Sauerbrei
Sauerbrei, the lone sophomore honoree, topped Class 1A in hits with 59 and claimed a spot on the Class 1A second team as a utility player.
He said making it on the IHSBCA all-state list at a young point in his career was an honor, but it is also going to push him during his final two seasons for the Warriors.
“It’s really nice being just a sophomore and being on that,” Sauerbrei said. “I’m really glad, but I also want to strive to get on the first team next year, so it gives me some more motivation. I’ve played since my eighth-grade year, and I’ve gotten better each year. To be this far as a sophomore, I’m really excited moving forward, as I have two years left.”
Sauerbrei finished the season with those 59 hits, paired with 59 runs, 11 doubles, five triples, three homers, 49 RBIs, 32 stolen bases and a team-best batting average of .444.
One of the top hits Sauerbrei remembers from the season is the grand slam he hit during the Class 1A, District 6 district semifinal game against MFL-MarMac, which the Warriors won, 13-5.
“My favorite moment of the season was my grand slam in the playoffs – that was pretty sweet,” Sauerbrei said.
One of the Warrior pitchers this season, Sauerbrei pitched 37 2/3 innings, allowed 32 hits and 24 runs, walked 19, struck out 50 and recorded an ERA of 3.72. Sauerbrei also finished the season with a .800 fielding percentage.
Even though the Warriors fell in the Class 1A district final, Sauerbrei was impressed with how well the season went for Wapsie Valley.
“We had one of the best seasons we’ve had in a long time,” Sauerbrei said. “It ended a little short, since we kind of struggled a lot during our last game. We had more games than what we normally have, and we are going to try to get as many games in the next two years. I think we handled it pretty well, and I think it’s only going to get easier next year.”
Connor Franzen
Franzen was one of two seniors on the 2019 Wapsie Valley baseball roster, as Jayce Gray also graduated. On the IHSBCA Class 1A list, Franzen was selected as one of two second team catchers. This season, Franzen caught 12 runners stealing on 39 attempts.
Class 1A’s third-best hitter, Franzen tallied 58 hits at the plate, 52 runs, 18 doubles, three triples, 29 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and a batting average of .430.
Wapsie Valley’s head coach Tom Joecken nominated both Franzen and Sauerbrei for the IHSBCA all-state honors, but Franzen was quite surprised when he received a text message from Joecken letting him know of the award.
“I was a little surprised,” Franzen said. “After baseball ended, I didn’t really keep up with that stuff. My coach texted me and told me that I was on it, and I was kind of surprised when he sent that text. It means a lot, since I’ve known him for five years. It’s been awesome to be part of his team. Just the fact that he picked me, means a lot.”
The Warriors finished their season with an overall mark of 27-13, after falling to South Winneshiek 12-6 in the district final.
While the all-state honor officially wraps up Franzen’s career as a Warrior, he thought the 2019 season was a great chance for the baseball team to come together.
“The bond with everyone was great,” Franzen said. “I was so close with everyone. It was awesome being on that team, and I will never forget it.”
Franzen is looking forward to watching the Wapsie Valley baseball team in the future, especially the sophomore class.
“The whole sophomore class is really good,” Franzen said. “I liked being a mentor in helping them with what to do. I pushed them to be better. I got on them when they needed it to motivate them. I just want them to keep going in the right direction, so they can be good going into the future.”
Connor Havlovic
In Class 3A, Havlovic earned a second team honor as a second baseman.
For the Go-Hawk senior, there isn’t a better feeling than being one of the state’s best baseball players.
“Now that it’s all said and done, it’s pretty awesome to go out like this and represent the community like this,” Havlovic said. “We were unable to get back to state, but it’s a good way to put Waverly-Shell Rock out there one last time.”
Havlovic finished the 2019 season with a team-best batting stat line. He tallied 41 runs, 48 hits, six doubles, one triple, 15 RBIs, eight stolen bases and a batting average of .358. As the Go-Hawks’ second baseman, Havlovic tallied 56 assists, 54 putouts, five errors and 115 chances, while mastering a .957 fielding percentage.
Despite not reaching the Class 3A state baseball tournament, Havlovic’s senior season of Go-Hawk baseball was memorable. The team swept New Hampton on the road for the first time since 2014 and also finished as co-Northeast Iowa Conference champions for the second-straight season.
Waverly-Shell Rock ended their season with an overall record of 24-15, and Havlovic said the record does not properly show the accomplishments of his senior classmates.
“The whole season – I thoroughly enjoyed it, and I know all of my senior buddies did, too,” Havlovic said. “I wouldn’t necessarily say it was a disappointment. I know some fans may look at the losses and be like, ‘Wow, 15 losses. That’s a lot.’ But, then you also have to look at the upside. It was the first time we swept New Hampton at New Hampton since 2014, and they’ve always been a great team. Co-conference champs for the second year in a row, that’s also big. Even though we lost in the district final to Charles City, who got hot at the end of the season and they are another good team in the conference. A lot of people look at that, but I also wish that some people would look at what we accomplished as a team and what this senior group did.”
As a senior, Havlovic has some encouraging words for the Go-Hawk baseball players, who are up and coming.
“Don’t be afraid to ask the coaches to come and open the batting cages,” Havlovic said. “A lot of the upperclassmen, like Jeremy [Chaplin], Payton [Leonard], Noah Jeppesen, Chase Carpenter, Brodey Key and all of those guys – don’t be afraid to ask those guys for help or to go and hit. They’ve been in the program for as long as I can remember. The coaches taught them, and I know that when I went through, I started to get to know that I need to do those drills. Those upperclassmen will be great leaders.”
Brock Farley
Farley, who also garnered first team all-state honors by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, made it on the first team all-state list with the IHSBCA.
During his final season for the Cyclones, Farley led the team offensively. He finished with 32 runs, 48 hits, 12 doubles, eight homeruns, 40 RBIs and a quality batting average of .539.
Farley was also entered into Denver’s pitching rotation and threw 41 innings, allowed 50 hits and 30 runs, walked 19 and struck out 29, while recording an ERA of 4.44.
At first base, Farley had 20 assists, 180 putouts, five errors, 205 chances and a fielding percentage of .976.
As for the season for Denver, the Cyclones finished the year with a record of 18-17, after they fell to Waterloo Columbus in the Class 2A, District 9 semifinal, 5-3.