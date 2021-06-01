Sarah Sprague joins AMPERAGE Marketing & Fundraising as an accounting coordinator.
“I love the give-and-take aspect of working in accounting for AMPERAGE,” said Sprague. “Not only do I rely on others to get their jobs done, but they rely on me to make sure their hard work is billed out accurately and on time.”
Sprague, a 2019 graduate of Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, has held accounting and bookkeeping positions at Kay Park Recreation in Janesville, Iowa, and Kampman Electric in Clarksville, Iowa. She lives in Waverly, Iowa.
“Sarah’s attention to detail and passion for problem solving really impressed us,” said Kathy Schreiner, AMPERAGE director of finance and operations. “We also appreciate her positive outlook and people skills and feel she’s a great fit for our culture.”
Based out of corporate headquarters in Cedar Falls, Sprague’s duties include posting, tracking and processing of payables and receivables, reconciliation and payment of agency credit cards, processing of expense reports, client billing, new client and vendor set up and maintenance, generating system reports and special projects as needed.
