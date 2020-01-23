By early February, MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center will be functioning as a certified SPRAVATO™ treatment center. SPRAVATO™ nasal spray is a prescription medicine, used along with an antidepressant taken by mouth, for treatment-resistant depression in adults.
The nasal spray is only available at certified SPRAVATO™ treatment centers under the supervision of a health care professional. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center is one of only a few hospitals in the state of Iowa qualified to supply this medication for treatment-resistant depression, and the only credentialed hospital in northeast Iowa for this medication.
“This medication helps patients who suffer from depression achieve a little more relief from their symptoms,” said Ryanne North, nurse manager of Outpatient Clinic and Wound Clinic. “With limited certified hospital sites in Iowa — the closest in Webster City – we’re proud to provide patients in our region this option.”
In the SPRAVATO™ clinical trials, treatment-resistant depression was defined as adults who are currently struggling with major depressive disorder and have not responded adequately to at least two different antidepressants of adequate dose and duration in the current episode.
“We are committed to providing innovative solutions for our patients,” said John Hamiel, PharmD, director of pharmacy in MercyOne Northeast Iowa. “This is another treatment option for providers to try when they feel it will positively impact the patient’s well-being.”
Individuals interested in this treatment should meet with their primary care provider for a referral to a behavioral health specialist.