The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.
This sage saying, uttered by Buddy the Elf, the spritely character portrayed by Will Ferrell in the 2003 Christmas comedy movie “Elf,” set the stage for a joyful singalong at Waverly’s West Cedar Elementary on Monday afternoon.
In what has become an annual tradition, teachers and students gathered at the gym to share music, and yes, a bit of dancing.
Standing in front of buzzing kids, sitting on the floor of the gym in order of seniority, with the youngest in the front and the fourth-graders in the back, Rachael Nelson, the music teacher, issued this reminder which seemingly conflicted with Buddy’s advice:
“Remember it’s a Santa sing, not a Santa shout,” she said, before hitting the electric piano keys.
“Frosty the Snowman” kicked off the singalong, and other favorites, including “Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Felíz Navídad” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” followed, eliciting cheers, stretches, laughter, and clapping from the audience.
The spirit of singing is what made this performance so memorable. The pitch and pace were delightfully uplifting, deeply moving with the blend of voices, the missed notes and words, adding an aura of adorability to the whole experience.
It was a time for sheer joy for the kids, no doubt, even for those who rubbed their eyes, as if craving an afternoon nap.
And perhaps it was a moment of contemplation for the teachers and their helpers.
For this writer, it was a nostalgic reflection, one brought on by the benefit of hindsight when it collides with the innocence of childhood.
Then, in a reversal of roles, the teachers came to the front, and, putting their best foot forward, literally, they danced to great cheer to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” the hit that just topped the Billboard Hot 100, 25 years after its release.
The singalong ended as casually as it began, but one thing was undisputed: Buddy’s advice on how to spread the spirit of Christmas by “singing loud for all to hear” really worked.
Southeast Elementary students on Tuesday traveled to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Center for a 15-minute caroling performance for residents there. The kindergarten through fourth-grade students sang a medley of holiday classics, including “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Christmas Don’t Be Late,” “Jingle Bells,” “Must be Santa Claus,” “Let it Snow” and “Deck the Halls.”