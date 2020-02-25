NASHUA – Matt Darr, professor, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, Iowa State University, and Charles Lynch, professor, Epidemiology and medical director, University of Iowa, will speak at the annual meeting of the Northeast Iowa Agricultural Experimental Association (NEIAEA) at the Borlaug Learning Center, ISU Northeast Research Farm, Nashua.
The program starts at 9:30 a.m. with a Call to Order for the board meeting. From 10 a.m. to Noon will be key presentations from Matt Darr and Charles Lynch. Darr will discuss “Tillage and Planting Tips for a Successful Spring”, and the next hour, Lynch will share information with us on “Glyphosate (Roundup) and Cancer”. After lunch, Ken Pecinovsky, Farm Superintendent, will review 2019 research trial results conducted at the Research Farm.
Provided free at the meeting is the 2019 Research Farm Report. A Dutch Treat lunch will be served by the Riverton Lucky Clovers 4-H Club. Following Pecinovsky’s presentation, the NEIAEA board of directors will meet. The day’s sessions qualify for three free CCA credits (2 CM, 1 PM).
The meeting is free and open to the public. The program will be held at the Borlaug Learning Center on the ISU Northeast Research Farm. Directions: From Nashua at the junction of U.S. Highway 218 (Exit 220) and County Road B60, go west on B60 1.1 miles to Windfall Ave., then south 1 mile to 290th St., then east 0.2 miles to the farm. For more information about the event, call Terry Basol at 641-426-6801.