Swing Show

Stephen Kaus, Carrie Fowler and Phil Hendricks perform during a song in the 2015 Shell Rock Spring Swing Show. The 2021 edition of the show has been postponed to 2022, the second year in a row the performance has been called off.

Fans of the Shell Rock Spring Swing show have to be patient a little bit longer.

The performers in the area’s most iconic slice of Americana would not be returning to the Boyd Building stage this April for the same reasons for which the 2020 show was canceled — the coronavirus pandemic.

Show members hope to restart in 2022, should the public health concerns fade away.

Cathey Avery, of the Shell Rock Music Association, told Waverly Newspapers that she is optimistic about the restart.

“We have been going since 1965,” she said.

Shell Rock’s mayor, Larry Young, said the plan is for the show to open on April 17, 2022.

That show will be built around the 2020 theme — Gimme the Beat — for which organizers had started preparing but it never came to fruition because of the pandemic.

“I know the cast will be ready to go,” Young said. “They are kinda missing it.”

