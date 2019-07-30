Musicians from the new Clint Eastwood movie, “The Mule,” will be making a special appearance at the West Bentley Park in Fairbank on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
This event is a fundraiser with proceeds from a free will donation to benefit the Main Street Christmas Decoration Fund. The performance is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. with an entertaining show suitable for all ages.
Food and beverages will be available to purchase (carry-ins will be allowed) For tickets or more information, contact Ted Vorwald at (319) 269-5502 or by email at: tjvorwald@iowatelecom.net or visit the City of Fairbank’s website at: www.fairbank-ia.org.
Mollie B, an award-winning, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, is the host of the “Mollie B Polka Party” on RFD-TV which is broadcast into over 60 million households and is featured on stage with Squeezebox performing up to 14 instruments. Ted Lange, a two-time GRAMMY nominee, leads the band Squeezebox on stage on accordion and bass.
Last year, Mollie and Ted entertained crowds at over 150 shows in 18 states, were featured artists on a Caribbean cruise, a Mediterranean cruise and a Hawaiian cruise.
Mollie was inducted to the International Polka Association Hall of Fame in September of 2018 and was also awarded the favorite international female vocalist of the year by the International Polka Association that same month. Mollie has been honored by the U.S. Air Force on their mission in Syria and Iraq by having a U.S. flag flown in her name on those missions.