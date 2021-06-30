A St. Ansgar woman was arrested on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop June 28 in the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 218.
According to a press release from the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Potter, 30, was northbound traveling 87 mph in a 65mph zone and was pulled over by a deputy at approximately 7 p.m. A passenger in the vehicle reportedly stated that there could be some marijuana in the vehicle and produced a pipe that had some residue of the drug.
A further search of the vehicle yielded 45.14 grams of methamphetamine, a black digital scale and another glass smoking pipe.
As a result of the investigation, Potter was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony, failure to affix drug tax stamp, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. She also received citations for excessive speed and driving without a license.
She was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where she was held on a $30,000 bond. A preliminary hearing was set for 4 p.m. July 6.