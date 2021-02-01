Citing changes in membership demographics and a lack of enrollment for this year, a Waverly church has decided to shutter its preschool program for the 2021-22 academic year.
St. John Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, located at 415 Fourth St. SW, has run its pre-kindergarten classes for children between ages 3 and 5 for the last 10 years, according to its pastor, the Rev. Jon Ellingworth. However, the congregation voted recently to discontinue the service and not open its registration in March as usual.
Ellingworth said that the preschool was intended to be an outreach of its religious mission when it formed in 2011.
“As the church goes through an aging process – not to mention the challenges of COVID and things like that in cultural changes – and also the demographic changes in our community, the losses (in money) were getting bigger, and the church was less in a position to sustain that long-term,” Ellingworth told Waverly Newspapers in a phone interview Friday morning.
He explained the church assembled a committee to try to find a way to make the preschool more viable into the future. He said the program’s foundation was on “prayer and energy” without having a sound business plan.
The committee attempted to develop a structure to figure out what kind of enrollment projections were needed to help the preschool’s bottom line. Ellingworth said if the program didn’t meet those goals, the committee figured out the cost to the church and if the membership would be willing to meet that obligation.
“This committee was not there to make the decision,” the pastor said. “It was to do the research and the work and then present that information to the congregation for it to make the decision based on that.
“We started this conversation pretty seriously in September, and we brought the first information to the voters in October, and we told them that in January, we would have a report for them, at which point, the congregation would have to make a decision about the coming fall.”
Ellingworth said the decision was “hard and painful” to close the preschool. He said finances weren’t the main factor in the discontinuation.
“It was really the age of the congregation, the members of the congregation, and their ability to support the preschool with service – serve on the preschool board, for instance,” he said. “We just don’t have the people that we did back 10 years ago to do that kind of thing.”
The pastor praised the preschool’s director, Melissa Haugo, for the work she did mostly by herself over the years. She has tendered her resignation in January effective at the end of the current school year in May.
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak in March, St. John’s had three separate classes – two that met in the mornings, one of which that was held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the other Tuesdays and Thursdays, and a third that met in the afternoons.
Ellingworth said the classes usually have 15 students in each, but this year, they had a 10-child cap to satisfy Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the novel coronavirus. The preschool also had to cut the Tuesday-Thursday class due to lack of enrollment in the mornings.
The pastor did not have a complete count of the vote, but he said all but nine members of the congregation who met for the hybrid meeting to determine the fate of the preschool voted for closure. Approximately half of them were in the church sanctuary, while the remainder of the attendees were on a video conference.
“An overwhelming majority voted against (keeping it open),” Ellingworth said. “It was near unanimous.
“A lot of tears, a lot of heart wringing. There was a key moment where one of the committee members – who was actually one of the founders or organizers of the preschool – asked the congregation the direct question, ‘I want to see a show of hands: Who is ready to step up to the plate today to serve on the preschool board or to help in a physical, tangible way with the future of this preschool?’ Not a single hand was raised.”
He said that showed not the lack of support for the program but a lack of expertise to keep it in operation. Not many in the church’s membership have a background in education or finances, he said.
Though the preschool is not going to be in operation for 2021-22, that doesn’t mean St. John Lutheran Preschool will be closed forever.
“I think it’s definitely possible something will emerge out of this,” Ellingworth said. “We started talking about this in the spring … to try to find a way.
“It was a perfect storm of events that came together that made it impossible for us to move forward at this time.”
The pastor is sad that the preschool has to close for the time being.
“I tend to look at institutions … as a life, and they have an aging process,” Ellingworth said. “They are born, and they grow, and there’s this period of great energy and vitality, where they reach a maturity, where they’re really strong and things are going well, and then they start to age a little bit, and things that were easy to do at one time become less easy. Slowly, they approach the end of life, a death process.
“I see this as natural in this work in which we live in, and we accept this about human life. We grieve, but we accept it as part of human life. It is harder to accept that about non-living things.”
He was thankful for how God had blessed St. John’s with this preschool for the last 10 years and hoped that He would open another door after closing this one.
Ellingworth also equated the development with the passage of Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, which was also developed into the 1965 hit by The Byrds, “Turn Turn Turn.”
“There’s a time for every purpose under Heaven,” he quoted. “A time to be born, a time to die. I’ve been thinking a lot about that.”