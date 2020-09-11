The Iowa State Patrol arrested a St. Louis woman on multiple assault and drug charges Sept. 5 following a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 218 near Waverly.
According to complaints filed in Bremer County District Court, a trooper stopped Parella Marie Hawthorne, 31, for a speeding violation, going 78 mph in a 65-mph zone. She provided different names to the trooper, which he noted in his report either came back empty or for someone else.
The trooper then asked Hawthorne to come to his patrol car to continue his attempt to identify her. He then noted she had an odor of burnt marijuana coming from her person and observed several signs of drug intoxication.
A quick scan of Hawthorne’s vehicle resulted in the discovery of a “burner phone” in the front seat, and the trooper saw a wad of cash in her purse. He added that she was texting someone on her phone, which he hypothesized was how she got her misleading identifying information. He also observed there were two young males in the backseat of her vehicle.
A second state trooper arrived to assist later, and while they were discussing what to do with Hawthorne, she allegedly ran back to her Kia Soul to drive away. The second trooper then followed her into the vehicle to stop her but was unsuccessful, as she kicked and hit him to keep him out.
The first trooper then assisted by maneuvering his cruiser in front of the Rio to stop it. After that, the two law enforcement officers pulled Hawthorne out of the car to detain her, but she continued to resist. The first trooper attempted to use a taser twice without success, and Hawthorne allegedly kicked him to get him off, and then tried to take the second trooper’s gun, but he was able to keep her at bay.
The two officers were eventually able to cuff Hawthorne and then recited her Miranda rights. Both troopers sustained injuries in the struggle, the first had minor injuries while the second, serious. Two more troopers, two Waverly Police officers and a Bremer County deputy also assisted in the apprehension.
According to the complaint, the deputy called Hawthorne’s mother with the defendant’s phone to confirm her identity, and the ISP dispatch in Cedar Falls found out through Hawthorne’s Facebook page that the two young males were her sons.
Following the arrest, authorities impounded the Kia. The sheriff’s office’s K-9 unit detected something in the back left rear hatch, while the deputy noticed a marijuana shake in the driver’s side dash. A rental company that owned the car said that Hawthorne is not the registered renter of the vehicle and was not authorized to drive it.
As a result of the investigation, Hawthorne was arrested and charged with assault while participating in a felony with serious injury, a Class C felony, disarming a peace officer, a Class D felony, assault on persons of certain occupations with intent of injury, a Class D felony, operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor, two counts of interference with official acts while inflicting bodily injury, both aggravated misdemeanors, two counts of child endangerment, both aggravated misdemeanors, manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver medical cannabidiol, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. She also is facing traffic charges of operation without registration card or plate, speeding and having no insurance.
Hawthorne was held in the Bremer County Jail on a $30,000 bond, cash or corporate surety, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. If convicted of the most serious charge, Hawthorne could face up to 10 years in prison, while the other two felony charges can carry a penalty of up to five years behind bars.