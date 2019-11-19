St. Paul’s Lutheran School will be holding a pork loin dinner at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
The WAVP is located at 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. Proceeds will benefit the St. Paul’s Sixth-Grade Capstone Program.
To learn more about the dinner, visit the St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Facebook page.
The St. Paul’s Sixth-Grade Capstone Program seeks to build a global community of outstanding leaders through specific curriculum designed for civic engagement, research, and learning. It culminates with a trip to Washington, D.C. so the students can experience the monuments, museums, and sites that they have studied first-hand.
To learn more about the St. Paul’s Sixth-Grade Capstone Program, visit St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s website at https://www.stpaulswaverly.org/school/school-the-capstone-program/.