Ditch your old metal items for free at the Scrap Metal Drive Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event provides Waverly community members the opportunity to get rid of unwanted metal while directly supporting St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School.
“The metal drive financially benefits St. Paul’s, but it also takes a lot of materials out of the solid waste stream. It’s a great way to get rid of an old and inefficient refrigerator from the garage or that unused grill,” said Dani Gordon, director of communications.
Old appliances, farm equipment, grills, bicycles, lawn furniture, nuts and bolts, tools and metal fencing are just a few examples of metal items that will be accepted at the drive. Televisions, computers, and light bulbs are not accepted.
Community members are welcome to drop off their scrap items in the north parking lot of
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School beginning Monday, July 29. St. Paul’s is located at 301 First St. NW in Waverly. Volunteers will be available to help unload cars, trucks, and trailers on Aug. 3.
If dropping off items is not an option, volunteers will be available to visit homes and businesses within the immediate Waverly area to pick them up. These items must be outside and easily accessible. Contact St. Paul’s prior to Aug. 3 to schedule a home or business pickup.
For more information about the Scrap Metal Drive or for questions regarding pickup or early drop off, contact the church office at 352-3850 or Deb Turnball, Scrap Metal Drive coordinator, at 319-269-2777.