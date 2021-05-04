St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School now has in-person worship Sunday mornings for 9 a.m. Traditional Worship and 11 a.m. Modern Worship. No reservations are required.
On Sunday mornings, enter through the Corson Family Riverview Entrance (NE Door 1). Masks, hand cleaning and physical distancing are part of these in person experiences. We have prepackaged communion elements for everyone. All worshippers can softly sing the hymns and speak the responses with your masks on. All of these practices follow CDC standards.
Beginning Sunday, May 30, St. Paul’s will offer outdoor worship at 11 a.m. in our green space, which will not require masks. Please bring your own lawn chair.
For questions, please contact the church office at 319-352-3850.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, visit: stpaulswaverly.org.