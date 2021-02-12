Future academic, emotional, and social success is a number one priority for parents as their toddlers mature into preschoolers. For many children, preschool is their first experience in a structured setting with a group of students led by teachers. Early childhood education provides an opportunity to learn how to share, follow directions and gain the foundational success and learning expectations to be ready kindergarten and future ready.
In 2007, the Iowa Department of Education recognized the need for ensuring that all children enter school ready to learn and the Iowa’s Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program (SWVPP) was enacted. In 2010, in partnership with local private preschools, Waverly-Shell Rock Schools received the SWVPP grant. As a W-SR SWVPP partner school, St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Waverly has been able to provide multiple opportunities for early childhood quality programming with options for three-, four- and five-year-old children.
Section A: Maximum 16 students; Must be 3 years old by Sept 15; TTH AM, 8:30 – 11 a.m.
Section B: Maximum 18 students; Must be 3 or 4 by Sept 15; MWF AM, 8:30 –11 a.m.
- Section C: Maximum of 20 students; Must be 4 by Sept. 15. MTTHF PM, 12:10 – 3:10 p.m.
- Section D: Maximum of 20 students; Must be 4 by Sept. 15. MWF All Day, 8:30 a.m. – 3:10 p.m. (Wed-2:00 pm dismissal)
- Section E: Maximum of 20 students; Must be 4 by Sept. 15. M – F All Day, 8:30 a.m. – 3:10 p.m. (Wed-2:00 pm dismissal)
- SWVPP sections are eligible for tuition reduction
Our high school students are now getting college credits, middle school students are seeking high school credits and kindergarten has become even more academic. Which makes the importance of young ones engaging in structured learning environments earlier and earlier becomes even more important.
Preschool programming serves as an integral part of providing quality early learning experiences to young children and their families. St. Paul’s offers a high-quality early childhood education program that protects a child’s play time while ensuring the children are ready for kindergarten with a focus on the Iowa Core aligned Iowa Learning Standards. Our teachers understand the particular ways that young children develop and learn, and they organize space, time, and activities to be in sync with children’s social, emotional, cognitive, and physical abilities.
All of St. Paul’s classrooms have a licensed early childhood teacher, special education services and qualified associates that are responsible for designing and implementing effective learning environments using instructional strategies to enhance their children’s learning. Our teachers utilize assessments to enhance the children’s strengths, interests and knowledge which align with the K-12 Iowa Core.
With two educators in every classroom, St. Paul’s preschool program focuses on building positive relationships among all children and adults to encourage each child’s sense of individual worth and belonging as part of a community, and to foster each child’s ability to contribute as a responsible community member. Staff are taught to evaluate and change their responses based on individual needs and vary their interactions to be sensitive and responsive to those that differ in abilities, temperaments, activity levels and cognitive and social development. The early childhood staff support the students as they practice social skills and build friendships by helping them learn how to enter into play, sustain play, and enhance play. At St. Paul’s students are provided weekly worship, music, P.E., Spanish and library time as well as building relationships with cross-grade friends.
St. Paul’s provides an appropriate adult-child ratio in all of their early childhood classrooms. Our program provides opportunities for family involvement with our fall home visits and conferences and special events like Donuts with Dad, Muffins with Mom, holiday parties, parent teacher conferences and family nights. We work in collaboration with Central Rivers AEA to diagnose social and academic delays, speech and physical as well as occupational therapy. In collaboration with staff from Waverly-Shell Rock area preschools and Central Rivers AEA, our teachers and associates also hone their skills through professional development opportunities related to developmentally appropriate educational opportunities.
Due to this funding support and participation in SWVPP, children enrolled in those classrooms are eligible for a tuition reduction each month.
St. Paul’s remains committed to providing quality instruction in an environment where Christian faith is taught, learned and lived. Our staff provides instruction and experiences that foster faith development and they have the availability of before school and after school childcare. If you have any questions about this balance of faith and learning or any other aspect of the preschool program, please contact us. We are setting up 1:1 visits with the preschool teachers for Monday, February 15 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, February 16 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. To register for the preschool or kindergarten meet and greet, go to www.stpaulswaverly.org/register.
Online registration for the 2021-22 academic year for current St. Paul’s church members and school families opened at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8. Registration for the greater community opens at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Each section of preschool has a limited number of students that can be enrolled due to adult to student ratios and the size of the classroom, so be ready to register early.