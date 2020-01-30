St. Paul’s Lutheran School registration for the 2020-21 academic year is just around the corner. Online registration for current St. Paul’s church members and school families opens at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3. Preschool and kindergarten through 6th-grade registration for the greater community is Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 a.m.
To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran preschool and kindergarten programs, make plans to attend Preschool Open House from 5-6 p.m. or Kindergarten Orientation from 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 at St. Paul’s Lutheran School. The sessions will familiarize area parents and students with the school, the culture, and the atmosphere prior to registration.
“St. Paul’s Lutheran School offers a faith-based education in a creative and compassionate environment with gifted instructors,” said Arthur Bergen, lead pastor. “It is an amazing place to learn.”
Located across from Kohlmann Park in Waverly, St. Paul’s Lutheran School is an accredited institution by the Iowa Department of Education and welcomes students of all denominations in preschool through 6th-grade. A before and after school program is available.
“Joyful hallways often reflect the culture of a school. The hallways at St. Paul’s Lutheran School are filled with the joyful noises and energy of engaged students and teachers. We are so blessed to offer this atmosphere of learning and growing to our community,” said Dr. Kris Meyer, principal.
To register your child, visit stpaulswaverly.org/school-registration or stop in the school office. To hold your spot, you must pay the registration fee at stpaulswaverly.org/give or stop in the school office.