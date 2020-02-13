St. Paul’s Lutheran School will host the fourth annual Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) Talent Show at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School Parish Hall. Admission is free and free will donation will be at the door for attendants.
The talent show will showcase the many talents of St. Paul’s students. All donations will go to the St. Paul’s PTO and be used to purchase new classroom supplies, teacher gifts and new student welcome bags, among other items.
Located across from Kohlmann Park in Waverly, St. Paul’s Lutheran School is an accredited institution by the Iowa Department of Education and welcomes students of all denominations in preschool through sixth grade. A before and after school program is available.