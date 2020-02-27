Lenten Preschool for children 3 to 5 years old will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in the Center for Ministry, March 16, 17, 19 and 20 from 9 to 11 a.m.
The children will study the passion history from Palm Sunday through Easter. They will learn about Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, the Last Supper, washing the disciples’ feet, Jesus’ death on the cross and his resurrection. There will be worship, music, Bible stories and crafts.
To register your child, please call Barbara Zemke at 319-352-2482 by Tuesday, March 10.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.