St. Paul’s Lutheran School offers unique learning opportunities through their kindergarten through sixth grade music program. All-day preschool students get weekly music class as well.
The Iowa Department of Education recently adopted new fine arts standards for music focused on the artistic processes of creating, performing, responding and connecting. St. Paul’s meets these new standards in diverse avenues.
There are numerous choices at St. Paul’s Lutheran School for students to play music in an ensemble setting. Students can learn sight reading music through singing in the school choir and playing several instruments. Students get to learn the xylophone and, as of 2020, the ukulele.
“Being a Lutheran church and school, we are able to use the church’s handbells to form a sixth grade handbell choir, which is not something that most sixth graders get the opportunity to do,” said Katie Idler, music teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
Individual and small-group band and orchestra lessons are available for fifth and sixth grade students. St. Paul’s partners with the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School so their students also can have the chance to participate in the public school’s band and orchestra large group.
There are various performance opportunities throughout the school year including the two long standing traditions of the Student-led Advent Worship Service and the school musical. The school choir performs throughout the school year during St. Paul’s Sunday worship services.
St. Paul’s has the ability to incorporate religious music into their curriculum. Each piece of music learned has a connection to faith.
“I love how at St. Paul’s we are able to incorporate religion and religious music into the curriculum,” Idler said. “We are able to make our whole school ‘concerts’ meaningful and worshipful experiences.”
Kindergarten through sixth grade students participate in weekly worship with music, prayer and a message. Each week, students develop an appreciation of the scriptures.
“Music plays a big part in each service,” Tamela Johnson, principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School said. “This past school year, our teachers added signing to their songs, adding another layer of understanding diversity.”
Each class has the opportunity to lead these services, giving every student the experience of public speaking and building important leadership skills.
“It amazes me every Thursday as their classroom teacher sits back and the students take the ‘stage’ and lead the service,” Johnson said.
Online registration for the 2021-22 academic year is now open. Go to stpaulswaverly.org/register.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is the only elementary school in Iowa affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). It is a place where faith and learning go hand in hand. The school is fully accredited, offering programs similar to public schools with the addition of faith-based curriculum. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School, visit stpaulswaverly.org/school.