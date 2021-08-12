Children’s fall programming is starting back up at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School. St. Paul’s invites kids to come join their Cherub Choir and Friends of the Lord Choir. Rehearsals for both choirs start on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
St. Paul’s Cherub Choir is for children age 3 through second grade and seeks to help children find their singing voices, develop social skills and contribute to worship. Bible stories connected to seasons of the church year are included in the teaching of age-appropriate musical selections.
Cherub Choir rehearses every Wednesday after Saints Alive from 4:20 to 5 p.m. during the school year and performs once a month in church. The choir is led by St. Paul’s member, Karen Dickman.
“After more than a year of not being allowed to gather due to COVID-19, I am both sad and glad,” Dickman said. “Sad that I missed the last year of choir with precious children who now have moved to third grade, but glad to have the opportunity to meet younger sisters and brothers, plus families for whom Cherub Choir will be a brand new experience.”
For older kids, St. Paul’s Friends of the Lord Choir is available. Third through sixth grade students are welcome to be a part of this wonderful group. They rehearse every Wednesday from 4:20 to 5 p.m. after Saints Alive.
Friends of the Lord works to expand musical horizons, increase music literacy and refine vocal technique, allowing children to let their beautiful voices shine in worship through the singing of hymns and anthems.
This choir is led by St. Paul’s new hire, Erika Benschoter. Benschoter attended Wartburg College where she received her Bachelor of Music Education. She taught at Wapsie Valley for five years as an elementary music teacher and currently teaches at Waverly-Shell Rock.
Benschoter is excited to start rehearsal and St. Paul’s staff and members are delighted to have her on staff.
“I am very excited to be a part of the third through fifth grade ‘Friends of the Lord’ choir at St. Paul’s this year,” said Benschoter. “It will be an amazing experience to be able to make music again.”
Dickman and Benschoter encourage everyone to consider joining the choirs.
“You are never too young to connect to God by connecting to others, never too young to serve God by serving others and never too young to share your faith through music,” said Dickman.
Registration is now open for both choirs. To register your child, go to stpaulswaverly.org/register.
For any questions about Cherub Choir, contact Karen Dickman at denkari2@yahoo.com. With any questions about Friends of the Lord Choir, contact Erika Benschoter at erikajbenschoter@gmail.com.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.