St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School has three opportunities for weekend worship.
On Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. there is a live stream of Home Communion with the Rev. Arthur Bergren and Jennifer where viewers can take communion and hear a message from Pr. Arthur Bergren. On Sundays 9 a.m. there is a live stream of Traditional Worship, where viewers can tune in to watch a full service. These live streams are available at stpaulswaverly.org/live.
In addition to those two live stream events, St. Paul’s has a Sunday 11 a.m. Outdoor Worship. This 30-minute long contemporary service is located in the green space at the south end of the St. Paul’s parking lot. Mask wearing and social distancing is required. Everyone is invited to come and worship.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.