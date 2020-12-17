St. Paul’s Lutheran School had their annual Advent Vespers Service virtually this past Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The Iowa Department of Education recently adopted new fine arts standards for music focused on the artistic processes of creating, performing, responding, and connecting.
“Our music program here at St. Paul’s is outstanding and our Advent Vespers performance demonstrates all of those components, even with the restrictions due to Covid,” said Tamela Johnson, principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
Throughout the fall singing has been considered a “high-risk” activity. Knowing this, Katie Idler, the music teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran School, has taken careful consideration in all the activities she has done with her students. In knowing that the annual Vespers Advent Service in St. Paul’s historic church has been such a tradition, Idler brought together the staff of the church and school to brainstorm ways to keep this tradition alive.
“When planning the Advent service, I knew I wanted it to be as similar to years past as possible while still taking the necessary precautions to keep our students safe,” Idler said. “Sign language seemed to be a natural way to do this. We were also able to include xylophones and ukuleles as a way for the students to experience ensemble playing in a safe manner.”
With the help and support of a generous donation by church member, Myna Culbertson, Idler was able to purchase musical instruments for the students to play in lieu of singing. These instruments were utilized throughout the performance.
Idler also found another way to communicate music through signing. Each one of the classes learned sign language as a way to express their internal voice.
Devin Wipperman, director of Information Technology at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School was the producer of this virtual service.
“Devin Wipperman put together such a video masterpiece,” Johnson said. “The lighting Devin created in the sanctuary allowed us all to see ourselves sitting in those pews watching this delightful performance.”
Through video editing, collaboration between several grades was made possible even though they were recorded at different times. Wipperman also found a way to include St. Paul’s remote students by having them draw illustrations.
“This year’s service looked different from years past, but the feeling and emotion of the service were still there,” Idler said. “I am so grateful to everyone who helped make this service special and a meaningful experience for all.”
You can view this special service by visiting the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School YouTube channel or by visiting www.stpaulswaverly.org/live.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is dedicated to providing students with a quality education in an environment where Christian faith is taught, learned, and lived. To learn more, please visit stpaulswaverly.org/school and follow us on Facebook.