The Church Council of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School met via zoom on April 27.
The following actions and directions have been affirmed. The annual meeting is postponed until the pandemic has abated. The council will meet once a month via Zoom.
Until elections are held, the current council will remain seated. Finances will be continued to be carefully monitored. We are dedicated to providing a paycheck to the church and school staff in these uncertain economic times.
In consultation with our St. Paul’s physicians, the building of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will remain closed through May. The building will only reopen when we can assure the safety of God’s people.
The council is grateful for the staff’s online content in these times of social distancing. The streaming of our 9 a.m. worship service is valuable and needs to continue after the pandemic abates. Be safe. Be well.