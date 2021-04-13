The St. Paul’s Lutheran School Sixth-Grade Capstone class will serve a meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post (1300 Fourth St. NW) from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 15. You have the option to dine in on the lower level or pick up curbside (upper level).
The funds raised will support the sixth-grade capstone fundraising program. This month’s menu includes pulled-pork sandwiches, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw and a fresh baked cookie.
“St. Paul’s Capstone has partnered with the local veteran’s post to serve meals to community members as a fundraiser for our project,” said Danielle Mummelthei, St. Paul’s School sixth grade teacher. “This has provided a wonderful opportunity to inform the community of what the students are learning about.”
To place your order, visit www.waverlyvets.us and complete the form or call the WAVP at 319-483-9287. Registration opened Monday, April 12 and closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
For more information, visit St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Facebook page or contact Lisa Alexander at 319-504-5699 or capstone@stpaulswaverly.org.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is the only elementary school in Iowa affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). It is a place where faith and learning go hand in hand. The school is fully accredited, offering programs similar to public schools with the addition of faith-based curriculum. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School, visit stpaulswaverly.org/school.