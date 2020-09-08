St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School works hard to be one community. This partnership of church and school proved its worth this past week as high weather temperatures rose.
“The first week of school at St. Paul’s Lutheran School here in Waverly was a hot but successful week,” said Tamela Johnson, principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School. “We have such a luxury with our Church Partnerships. All of our K-6th classrooms have an additional space in the Church to take their classes.”
These spaces are available to the teachers and students to cool down as well as to provide a space where the classes can physically distance and be able to remove masks while learning is taking place.
“We are so blessed to have a religious environment that emphasizes respect, kindness, reverence to God and benevolence to others which is so important to many families,” said Johnson.
Preschool is also underway and St. Paul’s has room for a few more preschool school students. St. Paul’s offers a variety of classroom settings for our 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds that aren’t old enough to attend kindergarten yet. They have a 3- and 4-year-old classroom that meets on Tuesday and Thursday mornings; a 4- and 5-year-old group that meets on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons; a full day program that meets on Monday, Wednesday and Friday all day; and a program that meets all day every school day.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is accepting registrations in all its preschool programs as well as in their K-6th grade classrooms. For more information or to register your child, call at 319-352-1484 or e-mail school@stpaulswaverly.org.