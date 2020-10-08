St. Paul’s Lutheran School had their 15th Annual Fun Walk last Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For one hour, students enjoyed the fresh air as they walked around the church & school property, doing the activities chalked on the sidewalk.
“The Fun Walk was a great success,” St. Paul’s Principal Tamela Johnson said. I really want to thank the St. Paul’s specials’ teachers for Chalking the Walk, Ael Suhr from KWAY Radio for providing us with music, Hannah Hilgenkamp for capturing photos of our students, Mary Graeser and Dr. Meyer for all the bubbles, and Jeff Thier, Kevin Miller, and Pluggie from the fire department for being here to encourage the students on their walk.”
Leading up to the event, students and families collected pledges to raise money for the School Fund. The School Fund Committee is dedicated to helping provide the quality experience while keeping tuition costs as low as possible. Donations to the School Fund help cover the costs of programs, providing Spanish & Art for PS-6th grade, extended field trips, handbell choir, scholarships and more. The School Fund Committee is tasked with raising 10 percent of the annual budgeted income for the school through fundraising.
“The School Fund Committee is proud to announce that we met our goal of $5000 to be raised,” Johnson said.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is dedicated to providing students with a quality education in an environment where Christian faith is taught, learned, and lived. To learn more, please visit stpaulswaverly.org/school and follow us on Facebook.