In Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ January 2021 Condition of the State Address, Reynolds stated, “If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us about education, it’s that our parents need choice.”
After the spring of 2020 school closure, many parents made tough choices for their children for the 2020-21 school year. The number of remote learning and homeschooling students across Iowa and the country grew in 20-21, causing teachers in private and public schools to spend countless hours planning and preparing to meet the needs of their students, no matter what setting. Parents also scrambled to learn more information about homeschooling expectations, resources and materials.
During National School Choice Week (Jan. 24-30), schools and organizations across Iowa partner with families to raise awareness about the different K-12 education options. This not-for-profit effort is designed to inform and assist parents, while shining a positive spotlight on the importance of opportunity in education.
In Iowa, there are a variety of school choice options available and families can choose from traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies and homeschooling. Most children in Iowa (and in America) attend traditional public schools. Traditional public schools are free to attend, open to all students, operated by school districts and funded by taxpayers.
There are more than 150 private schools across the state of Iowa. In Iowa, families can take tax deductions for nonpublic school expenses. While the average tax credit amount is relatively small, every little bit can help. Children in Iowa also are eligible for scholarships through the School Tuition Organization Tax Credit, as long as their family income doesn’t exceed 400% of the federal poverty guidelines. Additionally, families can save for K-12 private school tuition using tax-preferred 529 savings accounts. Vouchers continue to be a topic of discussion with our Iowa legislators.
One school choice option for preschool through sixth grade children in the Waverly area is St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
“Prayer, developing that true sense of belonging as God’s children, meaningful parent involvement, and being able to talk through God’s words are a few of those distinctive characteristics of what is offered at St. Paul’s,” Principal Tamela Johnson said.
The Christian Education curriculum at St. Paul’s Lutheran School focuses on teaching basic skills in an atmosphere that demands respect for authority and self-discipline while providing the Iowa Core content and skills necessary to be College and Career Ready.
“Teaching God’s word and living as true Christians can lead to less conflict, which leads to less distraction,” Johnson said. “Students can focus on what is important: their education and simply being kids.”
Research has found that children at parochial schools often work harder and are less likely to drop out, due to the reinforcement of strong personal bonds. Parochial schools provide children a religious upbringing that cannot be duplicated in a once a week religion class and children have the chance to be with a group with similar values and be part of a faith community including many denominations.
All parents want what is best for their children, and families have always sought the best educational fit for their kids, through whatever means necessary and available. Many families in Iowa’s larger towns and cities activate their school choice by moving to certain neighborhoods. Bremer County has many very strong public schools where students perform strong socially, behaviorally and academically. Since St. Paul’s is accredited through the Iowa Department of Public Education, they offer the same or similar curriculum, materials, services, and school wide assessments as the public schools. The accredited school follows the Iowa Core, with the added value of prayer and the teaching of God’s word.
If you have any questions about the school, it’s curriculum, or their Scholarship Programs, please contact the school to arrange a time to meet.
“We’d love to give you a tour and show you what we have to offer.” Johnson said.
Online registration for the 2020-21 academic year for current St. Paul’s church members and school families opens at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8 and for the greater community at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. To register, visit stpaulswaverly.org/school/registration-information. Registration fee for kindergarten through sixth grade is $120 and half that amount must be paid to hold your spot. Preschool registration fee is $60, which is due at registration. Please contact school@stpaulswaverly.org or call 319-352-1484 with questions.