St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will host its annual Vacation Bible School (VBS) online from July 19 to 23. The theme this year is “Wilderness Escape.”
“So we are having VBS this summer! It won’t look the same as years past, but I am so excited for this different way of doing things.” said Deb Bachman, director of faith formation at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School.
Due to the novel Coronavirus, it will be the first time the church will initiate a summer vacation program for the community that is completely online.
Students age three to completed fourth grade are welcome to register.
The firm deadline to register is July 10 at midnight and there is no cost to register for the program.
Activities during VBS include opening time with Deb Bachman and Pr. Arthur Bergren, Bible stories with Moses, crafts and more.
“We welcome you to come and join us virtually for our Wilderness Escape. I’m excited to be with you for VBS this summer.” said Bachman.
For more information on VBS contact Deb Bachman at deb.bachman@stpaulswaverly.org.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn, and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.