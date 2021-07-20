Stanton Neil Fox, 77, of Sumner and formerly of Denver, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11 a,m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Denver with Larry Feldt officiating. Inurnment with military rites will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Lutheran Cemetery of Sumner Township, rural Sumner. Visitation will precede the service Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
Stanton Neil, son of Neil and Esther (Specht) Fox, was born May 28, 1942, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. He was baptized June 21, 1942, by Rev. Nagler at home, and confirmed March 25, 1956, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sumner by Rev. Nagler. Stanton received his education in the Sumner Schools and graduated from Sumner High School in 1960. During high school, he was actively involved in FFA. Following high school, he farmed for a while in the Sumner area. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force on March 8, 1961, was stationed at Olathe Air Force Station, before being honorably discharged Sept. 9, 1964. He was married to Elaine Hildebrandt and Sue Sowers, prior to his marriage to Stephanie Toland.
Upon returning to Iowa, Stanton farmed for a short time in the Waverly area prior to working as a T.V. repairman at Farnsworth in Waterloo, while he attended Niederhauser Flight School in Waterloo. He worked at Niederhauser Flight School for several years teaching classes to future pilots. Stanton then worked at Waterloo Industries as the head pilot for thirty-nine years.
Denver was Stanton’s home for many years, prior to moving to Cobblestone Assisted Court in Sumner in November of 2016. Stanton was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church while living in Denver, before his move to Sumner, when he became a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He was also a member of Acker-Matthias Post #653, American Legion of Denver, where he served as President for several years. Stanton was able to attend the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in May of 2019. He enjoyed flying, camping, fishing (especially trout fishing in northeast Iowa) hunting and trail rides on horses.
Stanton is survived by his children, Randy (Sandy Petry) Fox, of Papillion, Nebraska, and Linda (Jeff) Guldner, of Altoona; six grandchildren, Jessica (Andy) Piotrowski, of Omaha, Amy Fox, of Omaha, Cassandra (Kodi) Lindman, of Altoona, Cody Guldner and his fiancé, Noelle Ortega, of Cedar Rapids, Justin Bridges, of Marshalltown, and Bruce Timmer, of Waterloo; five great-grandchildren, Izzy and Natalie Piotrowski, Hayden and Jeremiah Guldner, and Jaelynn Lindman; two sisters, Isabelle (Henry) Ehrle, of Cedar Rapids, and Cordella Gaede, of Sumner; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons: Wayne on Oct. 5, 1960, and Curtis on Sept. 9, 2015; wife, Stephanie, on March 20, 2016; brother and his wife, Cebert Fox, on Feb. 4, 2020 and Diane Fox on Dec. 20, 2014; and brother-in-law, Jim Gaede, on Oct. 26, 1990.