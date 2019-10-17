Sam Stapleton made his debut as conductor of the Wartburg Community Symphony in the opening concert of the season Saturday night.
The program theme, “No Place Like Home,” celebrated both Iowa and Wartburg roots during the college’s Homecoming Weekend. It opened with the prelude to Richard Wagner’s “Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg,” based on German singing competitions held in Germany during the 15th and 16th centuries. One of the locations for these contests was the Wartburg Castle.
Clarinet virtuoso Elizabeth Matera performed Mozart’s “Clarinet Concerto in A major.” An Iowa native and University of Iowa graduate, Matera spent 27 years in The President’s Own United States Marine Band. She moved back to her home state after retiring in 2017. In addition to appearances as a guest soloist, she teaches clarinet at Pleasant Valley High School.
The program ended with a standing ovation for the orchestra’s performance of Antonin Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 9 in E minor: From the New World.” Dvorak spent the summer of 1893 in Spillville, where he put the finishing touches on the work, now considered one of the world’s most popular symphonies. Fifty years ago, astronaut Neil Armstrong took along a tape recording of “From the New World” during the Apollo 11 mission, the first moon landing
Next up for the Wartburg Community Symphony is a “Home for the Holidays” concert on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 15. The symphony will partner with the Wartburg Opera Workshop and professional soloists to present Gian Carlo Menotti’s classic Christmas mini-opera, “Amahl and the Night Visitors.” The concert will also include some holiday music favorites.
For more information about the season and ticket options, go to www.wartburg.edu/symphony.