Concerts in Kohlmann will continues this week Patriotic Flare on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
First Bank will sponsor the event featuring the Waverly-Shell Rock dance team and color guard, along with a wide variety of patriotic music performed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band.
Please note entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.
Representatives from First Bank will be on hand serving free popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy. Food from Jimmy John’s also will be available for purchase during the event.
Concerts in Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide free, fun, family entertainment. Everyone’s invited, so mark your calendars, grab your lawn chairs and join us for the 2021 season!
In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3/KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors, the rain site will be the W-SR Middle School Auditorium. If you have any questions, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526.