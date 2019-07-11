DES MOINES — The State Library of Iowa has announced that the Waverly Public Library has met the conditions for state accreditation as outlined in “In Service to Iowa: Public Library Standards Sixth Edition.”
Achieving accreditation requires a significant, ongoing local commitment to high quality library services. The Waverly Public Library has been recognized for its efforts in all areas of library operations including governance and funding, staffing, library collection, services, public relations, access, and facilities. The accreditation is valid through June 30, 2022.
“The director and board of trustees of the Waverly Public Library and the city of Waverly are to be commended for this achievement and their commitment to excellence in public library services for their community,” said State Librarian Michael Scott.
Of Iowa’s 543 public libraries, 377 – including the Waverly Public Library – are accredited. Iowa’s accredited public libraries are recognized for being responsive to their communities and for exhibiting excellence in their provision of library services. More than two-thirds of all Iowans have active public library cards. Iowa libraries play key roles in workforce and economic development, lifelong learning and e-government activities. Iowans use their libraries to find jobs, do homework, locate a good book to read, research medical conditions, access government information, and more.
Accredited libraries receive a higher rate of compensation through the State Library’s Enrich Iowa program. They also receive a Certificate of Accreditation signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, State Librarian Michael Scott, and Iowa Commission of Libraries Chairperson Sarah Latcham.
For more information on the State Library’s accreditation program, and to view the Public Library Standards, go to www.statelibraryofiowa.org/ld/a-b/accr-and-standards.
Summer Reading Program wraps up
Next week is the final week of programs for the Waverly Public Library Summer Reading Program. Join us for one program or many.
Also, don’t forget that this evening, July 11 at 6:30 p.m., we will be holding a presentation on Apollo 11. For questions on any of our upcoming events, call the library at 319-352-1223.
Monday, July 15
11:30 a.m. – Fourth through Sixth Grade Lunch Book Club (registration required)
4 p.m. – High School Book Club (registration required)
6:30 p.m. – Themed Storytime: Sing!
Tuesday, July 16
10:30 a.m. – Toddler Time
1 p.m. – Teen Spray Paint Galaxy Art
6 p.m. – Nirvana Online Teen Minecraft Event
6:30 PM – Adult Bingo
Wednesday, July 17
10:10 a.m. – Preschool Storytime
2 p.m. – Magic Show by Rick Brammer
6 p.m. – Nirvana Online Teen Minecraft Event
8 p.m. – Teen Lip Sync and Karaoke
Friday, July 18
10:10 a.m. – Preschool Storytime
6 p.m. – Nirvana Online Teen Minecraft Event