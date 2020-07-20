The novel coronavirus forced the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season and shortened the baseball and softball season in Iowa by about a month.
In fact, this state had the only prep sports in the entire nation, as Iowa is the sole state that plays in the summer. But it didn’t come without bumps, as about 5% of the baseball and softball programs were either interrupted or ended due to a quarantine situation with COVID-19.
Those disruptions and the reports that virus activity is increasing in Iowa and several other states caused some to question whether Iowa high school sports will start on time in the fall. Practices for football, volleyball and cross country are scheduled to begin Aug. 10.
For the time being, though, local coaches and state administrators are planning to start the season on time.
In an email to Waverly Newspapers received Saturday, Tom Keating, executive director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association, said getting the season started on schedule is the plan.
“This, of course, is subject to change based upon the trends of COVID-19 as well as decisions from the Governor’s office, IDPH and the Department of Education,” Keating said. “The (Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union) and IHSAA are developing guidance for fall sports and will share that guidance the week of July 27.”
Jean Berger, the executive director at the Girls’ Union, said the situation with the summer sports have taught both organizations a few lessons.
“I think we need to get some further guidance and maybe just how each county public health (departments) want to handle an exposure or a positive test and what it means for different teams,” Berger said in a phone interview Friday. “Also, the difference between indoor and outdoor (sports), and particularly for fans… and social distancing, what that might mean for volleyball versus softball.
“I think overall, the basic things that we’ve learned about social distancing and hygiene and not sharing equipment, knowing where your teams are and who they’re around will be beneficial when we go into the fall.”
Waverly-Shell Rock football coach Mark Hubbard said his staff and team are proceeding as planned with their summer workouts prior to the start of full practices.
“Everything on our calendar is still same,” Hubbard told Waverly Newspapers by phone on Wednesday. “The only real change to our preparation has been the camps, the team camps. We’ve always went to a team camp at Central College, and that has been cancelled.
“We’ve been live for some workouts and practices. We’ve done some virtually. Really, it’s not been a huge change in preparation. Our kids, most of our players are involved in strength and conditioning workouts this summer, and we’ve been doing our installation practices this summer. It really hasn’t been all that different.”
Hubbard said the players have been good at the social distancing and have been doing what he called “cohort formation” to limit exposure.
“If someone had tested positive, we can see what cohort they were in,” he explained. “We can stop the spread that way. Coaches have worn masks, but really, it’s been pretty normal. We’re going to proceed as normal until they tell us otherwise.”
Legendary Go-Hawk volleyball coach EaVon Woodin, who leads the state in victories, said getting the fall season underway comes down to personal responsibility.
“I haven’t been to open gyms yet, but my assistant (Bethany Rewerts) has been really pleased with what she’s sees happening there as far as the girls coming in and doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” Woodin said. “Hopefully, they’re doing outside the gym what they’re needing to be doing.”
Woodin has been self-isolating since she had tested positive for the coronavirus in the days following the funeral for her son, Curt, a week prior. She said doctors have cleared her to resume coaching, but she doesn’t plan to go back to the gym until at least next week.
She’s not sure how her perspective has changed about coaching an indoor sport like volleyball after her diagnosis.
“I’d feel more safe being out on the golf course,” she said, as she is also the girls’ golf coach. “Sometimes, I wonder if we should switch spring and fall sports around this year, but the JUCO (junior colleges) did.”
Recently, the National Junior College Athletics Association announced that football, volleyball and other fall sports will be postponed until spring. Meanwhile, the Ivy League cancelled their fall sports and will evaluate whether the winter and spring sports will be held by Jan. 1, and the Big Ten said it will have a conference-only schedule for the fall. The other major intercollegiate conferences are still evaluating what they’ll do.
So far, there has been no announcement from the American Rivers Conference, the Division III sports group to which Wartburg College belongs. There also hasn’t been an update on the Knights’ website about the fall yet.
Keating, with the IHSAA, said that the Association sets the schedule for football, while the schools set them for the other sports.
“We are not aware of any schools who are looking at changing their regular season schedules,” he said. “We have not considered flipping fall and spring sports. To date, only two states have done that, one as a result of action by the Governor.
“It is not as simple as it may sound. ADs would have to create/modify schedules, re-assign officials, re-do transportation, develop workforces, etc. Should the fall get shut down at some point after flipping, our spring sports would have missed two years of competition.”
Berger, with the IGHSAU, said that the only reason the spring season was shut down was because Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools to be closed due to the virus.
“I think we’ve talked about some options moving forward, because we just didn’t know what was going to happen,” Berger said. “Our fall practices begin Aug. 10. If you’re talking about flipping the fall sports into spring, in general, my feeling about that is, if we do that because the fall is bringing something that we’re going to need to cancel fall sports for, and you move the spring’s into that time frame, you’re cancelling spring in effect for two seasons.”
In the end, though, there is some cautious optimism over getting the fall season started and to completion, whether it’s ending at the UNI-Dome for football, the U.S. Cellular Center for volleyball, Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge for cross country or the Marshalltown Family YMCA/YWCA for girls’ swimming.
“We believe it’s important for us to do everything we can to conduct a season if we can do so safely,” Keating said.
Berger said the virus has taught her to not look ahead, though.
“I long ago decided to make no predictions,” she said. “I think we try to remain flexible. I think we understand what we knew in May, we’ve learned from, and what we know right now is different.
“I don’t know what we’re going to face in October or November. You just have to be prepared and be flexible and very, very fluid and have a contingency plan.”