It was a hot day indeed, but together with State Bank’s Annual Cookin’ for a Cause fundraiser, a cool $2,134.50 was raised for the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation. It was a record for the Waverly location.
Thank you to the W-SR community for your support. The W-SR Community Schools Foundation also appreciate those businesses that ordered take-out, including Meyer Pharmacy, Taylor Physical and Occupational Therapy, Roling Ford, Jerry Roling Motors, CUNA Mutual and Northern Iowa Therapy.
A special thank you to the Waverly-Shell Rock Football team for helping set up and tear down and for Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School for tables and chairs.
It’s a great day to be a Go-Hawk.