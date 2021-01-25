During her weekly press conference held Thursday morning, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a grant program that would assist bars and restaurants that were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Iowa Restaurant and Bar Relief Program is a $40-million program that would provide funding for those food-service businesses that saw decreased sales in the second and third quarters of 2020 compared to the same periods of 2019.
“The one-time grants are intended to assist with short-term cash flow and award amounts up to $25,000 will be tiered based on the percent of lost sales,” Reynolds said.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) along with Reps. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, and Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, created the program to help hard-hit restaurants and bars across the state. It would help those establishments recover and bring back their employees.
Applications will be accepted starting at noon Monday, Feb. 1 and run through 5 p.m. Feb. 15. More information will be available at iowabusinessrecovery.com.
Bars and restaurants have been among the businesses affected most by the uncertain nature of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They were among the first to be shut down by Gov. Reynolds on March 17, and then months after reopening, they had their hours shortened.
But through it all, restaurateurs like Matt Lamos of the East Bremer Diner have found ways to adjust to the climate the pandemic has caused.
“I don’t know if there’s another industry that needs the money more,” Lamos told Waverly Newspapers by phone Saturday morning. “I just trust that our governments are digging into this to figure out where that money should go.
“For us, it would be a huge help, because our goal is to be here for another 20 years, and if we’re going to get some help to continue to get through this, it would be great. But if there’s no help, we’re still going to keep grinding it out, because that’s what we do in business.”
Lamos added his hope is that the businesses that truly need the money the most from the state government get the first crack at it.
“There’s some mom-and-pop shops that are working their butts off right now, and they just can’t get ahead just because of what the pandemic’s done,” he said. “It could be the town that they’re in or whatever the cause could be. Those are the ones you hope receive the funds right away.
“In Waverly, I don’t want to see any restaurants go out of business. It doesn’t help our town in the long run.”
East Bremer Diner has made several adjustments to make sure it can continue to serve its loyal customers during these COVID times. When all restaurants and bars were ordered closed by the governor early in the pandemic, the diner ramped up its delivery options and also saw many carry-out orders.
Once it was allowed to reopen, Lamos said his building is large enough to effectively serve diners while adhering to the 6-foot social-distancing regulations.
“The community has been terrific to us,” he said. “Even if people are not ready to dine out, but the take-out and delivery service have been phenomenal. We appreciate everyone’s support, regardless of how that support comes in.”
Also, Lamos said everyone in the food service industry had applied to get into the federal Paycheck Protection Program. The PPP a forgivable loan established by the CARES Act which so far has lent out more than $525 billion to 5.2 million applicants averaging $100,729, according to the Small Business Administration.
Lamos said the PPP has been key to most establishments in Waverly staying open.
“Round One was incredibly important,” he said. “What that allowed us to do was to bring our people back off unemployment and pay them with that money. The goal was to get people off unemployment and stop taking unemployment fund in our state and use this other money for that.
“Even though you show that huge loss, we’re able to do what we could for our state.”
He added that the crowds are starting to trickle back into his restaurant.
“That is such a welcome relief based on how everything’s been so long,” Lamos said. “Our staff has really, really stepped up to, one, adjust to the changes I bring to the table as the owner, but helping me discover other things that we could be doing to increase our presence and just make sure we’re at least being stable.”