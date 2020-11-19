8-man
Remsen St. Mary’s (11-0) vs. Fremont-Mills (8-1)
What: 8-man state championship
When: 10 a.m. today
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Admission: $12.50
Last week: Remsen St. Mary’s beat Montezuma 108-94; Fremont-Mills beat Don Bosco 32-30.
Last meeting: Remsen St. Mary’s won 34-20 on Nov. 8, 2019.
Facts: Remsen St. Mary’s is 2-0 in the all-time series, including a 51-6 win Nov. 9, 2017 in the 8-man semifinals. ... Remsen St. Mary’s 108 points last week were the most ever scored in an Iowa High School Athletic Association football game. ... Senior quarterback Blaine Harpenan has thrown for 924 yards with 15 touchdowns to just three interceptions. Sophomore quarterback Jaxon Bunkers has tossed for 757 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Senior running back Jeremy Koenck has carried the ball 142 times for 1,107 yards with 17 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Brenden Fisch has 11 rushing scores. Senior receiver Damen Brownmiller has 635 receiving yards with 10 touchdown catches. Sophomore Alex Schroeder is tied for eighth with six interceptions. ... Fremont-Mills senior quarterback Jake Malcom has thrown for 901 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. He ranks first with nine interceptions. Senior running back Seth Malcom has rushed for 1,548 yards with 18 touchdowns and is seventh with 88.5 total tackles. Fremont-Mills has four receivers with three touchdown grabs.
Class A
Iowa City-Regina (10-1) vs. Grundy Center (11-0)
What: Class A state championship
When: 2 p.m. today
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Admission: $12.50
Last week: Regina beat Saint Ansgar 49-28; Grundy Center beat Council Bluffs St. Albert 34-6.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Facts: Regina senior running back Theo Kolie is fifth in rushing yards (1,475) and his 30 rushing scores rank second. Senior quarterback Ashton Cook leads Class A in passing yards (2,537) and is third with 23 touchdown passes. Senior receiver Alec Wick ranks first with 15 touchdown grabs and 1,175 receiving yards. ... Grundy Center senior running back Zach Opheim is third with 28 touchdowns and averages 9.7 yards per carry. Junior quarterback Logan Knaack has tossed for 867 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. Knaack also has rushed for 1,189 yards with 16 touchdowns. Senior defensive end Wes Willis ranks first with 12 quarterback sacks.
Class 1A
OABCIG (11-0) vs. Van Meter (11-0)
What: Class 1A state championship
When: 10 a.m. Friday
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Admission: $12.50
Last week: OABCIG beat Sigourney Keota 43-21; Van Meter beat South Central Calhoun 20-12.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Facts: OABCIG senior quarterback Cooper DeJean is one of the best quarterbacks in the state. A University of Iowa commit, DeJean leads Class 1A in passing yards (3,129), touchdown passes (32) and all-purpose yards (4,559). His 22 rushing touchdowns rank third. Junior receiver Easton Harms leads Class 1A with 931 receiving yards, while he has hauled in 13 touchdowns. Harms’ 92-yard touchdown catch is the longest of the season in Class 1A. Junior Ethan Shever has posted 75.5 total tackles. ... Van Meter junior quarterback Jack Pettit has completed 77 of 124 passes for 1,187 yards with 18 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 866 yards with 16 scores. Pettit ranks second in Class 1A with 34 total touchdowns. Junior running back Dalten Van pelt ranks first in Class A with 1,767 rushing yards, while his 19 rushing touchdowns rank fifth. Senior Calvin Sieck has racked up 53 total tackles.
Class 2A
Waukon (9-1) vs. Cent. Lyon/George-LR (11-0)
What: Class 2A state championship
When: 2 p.m. Friday
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Admission: $12.50
Last week: Waukon beat PCM 38-21; Central Lyon/George-Little Rock beat Camanche 41-0.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Facts: Waukon is looking to win its second consecutive Class 2A state title. Senior quarterback Creed Welch has completed 71 of 130 passes for 1,163 yards with 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions. Senior running back Ethan O’Neill has rushed for 1,098 yards, and his 19 rushing touchdowns rank third in Class 2A. Junior receiver Lincoln Snitker has snagged 19 passes for 329 yards with six touchdowns. Senior Brennan Sweeney ranks second in Class 2A with 14.5 quarterback sacks. ... Central Lyon/George-Little Rock sophomore quarterback Zach Lutmer has thrown for more than 1,140 yards with eight touchdowns, while he has rushed for more than 1,500 yards with 21 trips to the end zone. Junior running back Kalen Meyer has 15 rushing touchdowns on the season, while junior receiver Cooper Spiess has four touchdown receptions. Meyer leads his defense with 52 total tackles, while junior Lyle Moore has posted five quarterback sacks.
Class 3A
North Scott (8-1) vs. Harlan (11-0)
What: Class 3A state championship
When: 7 p.m. today
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Admission: $12.50
Last week: North Scott beat Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-10; Harlan beat Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 44-7.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Facts: North Scott senior quarterback Carter Markham is a dual-threat talent. He’s thrown for just under 900 yards with seven touchdowns, and has rushed for 743 yards with 11 scores. Senior receiver Oliver Hughes has 382 receiving yards with three touchdowns. Iowa State University commit Joey Petersen is tied for second in Class 3A with eight quarterback sacks. ... Harlan sophomore quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer leads the state with 2,340 passing yards and is second with 22 touchdown tosses. Senior running back Brenden Bartley has rushed for 593 yards with seven touchdowns, while junior wideout Connor Frame leads Class 3A with 12 touchdown catches and is third with 885 receiving yards. Sophomore Aidan Hall ranks fifth with 747 receiving yards. Hall also has snagged five interceptions.
Class 4A
Ankeny (10-1) vs. Southeast Polk (10-0)
What: Class 4A state championship
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Admission: $12.50
Last week: Ankeny beat Dowling Catholic 31-24; Southeast Polk beat Pleasant Valley 50-10.
Last meeting: Ankeny won 24-14 on Nov. 1, 2019.
Facts: Ankeny leads the all-time series 10-1 and has won the last three in a row. Junior quarterback Jase Bauer leads Class 4A in passing yards (1,940), passing touchdowns (27) and all-purpose yards (2,634). Senior receiver Brody Brecht’s 12 touchdown catches are tops in Class 4A. Senior Brecken Manus has posted 68 total tackles, third-most in Class 4A. ... Southeast Polk junior quarterback Jaxon Dailey ranks fourth in Class 4A in passing yards (1,701) and is second with 18 touchdown passes. Senior receiver Isaiah Emanuel ranks third in Class 4A with 703 receiving yards, while senior Dominic Caggiano ranks first in Class 4A with 15 quarterback sacks.