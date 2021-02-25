Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) will host a virtual town hall meeting with Iowa State Sen. Annette Sweeney (R-Alden) and State Rep. Dave Deyoe (R-Nevada).
The meeting will take place at noon Friday, Feb. 26. The forum will take place over Zoom and attendees must RSVP to receive a link to the meeting.
If you would like to join the meeting, please email pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov to request the Zoom information. In the subject line of your email, please state Grassley/Sweeney/Deyoe Virtual Town Hall along with your hometown.
The meeting is mainly for constituents in House districts 49 and 50 and Senate District 25, which each include parts or all of Butler, Grundy, Hardin and Story counties.