Following a flurry of 5-0 votes on business issues — contracts for copiers, building tuck-pointing, and Medicaid billing — half of the 64-minute virtual meeting of the W-SR School Board Monday was spent fielding questions about school finance, graduation plans, summer school, driver’s ed, school locker clean-out and, reopening plans.
The State Department of Education (DOE) requires that schools create three possible reopening plans for 2020-2021. Called Return to Learn Plans, districts plan three scenarios: A traditional opening, virtual learning, and a hybrid of traditional and remote learning.
Remote learning plans will be mandatory, not voluntary as for 2020-2021. During the present closure, W-SR was one of a small number of schools adopting a mandatory plan for grade 9-12 students. Voluntary plans would no longer meet 2020-2021 state mandates at any grade level.
In other business, the board approved a 5-cent increase in breakfast and 10-cent increase in lunch fees, but voted to keep other school fees constant. Support staff members will receive a 2.5% increase in salary for 2020-21. All have continued to work during closure, except bus drivers.
Special recognition was given to nutrition staff, led by Becky Prostine, who during closure have prepared 700 sack lunch meals daily for four days a week. The last day of school lunch pick-up will be Tues. May 26.
“There isn’t anybody else who can do that job,” Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said about Prostine’s work, as the board discussed possible continuation of the lunch program.
Board Member and food service volunteer Dennis Epley speculated that last week’s slight diminishment in distribution might be due to parents’ return to work.
The summer nutrition program is generally supported by United Way and staffed with other volunteers and supported by community member enrichment opportunities. It generally serves about 30 children a day.
The district has received about $91,000 in CARES Act money, intended to offset special costs incurred during school closures. The amount received varies widely by district and is based on Title I enrollment. The W-SR money will likely be spent supporting nutrition services.
During closure, the district has spent less on transportation, but no revenue was received from spring sports. At present, games cannot be played until after June. 15.
Regarding school funding, it is not yet set as the state Legislature remains in recess.
“I’m more than a little nervous for what that will look like for K-12 education,” Klamfoth said.
According to Brady Weber, virtual graduation ceremonies will recognize the seven students from Greenview Alternative High School on May 21. Plans are underway to hold an outdoor ceremony honoring W-SR seniors on June 20 with June 21 as a rain date.
In response to questions about summer school, Stacy Meisgeier reported that summer school begins on June 22 using a varied virtual format to meet with teachers and staff. About 30 students are served through this voluntary program built to address individual learning goals.
At his request, a letter by Matt Townsley was read commending staff, teachers and administrators who provided “helpful and timely” phased-in learning and communication during the COVID-19 closures. Board members added that they had also received many positive comments about district leadership and performance in the crisis.
The May meeting is generally a time to pause for recognition of service provided by School Board members, and at the virtual meeting, Klamfoth took time to recognize the board and also the work done by Bridgette Wagoner, who led W-SR’s COVID-19 educational services response. She was recently recognized as one of the top three School Office Administrators in Iowa.
Although a special meeting will be held in the near future to award a contract for facility master planning, the next regular meeting of the school board will be held at 6:30 on Monday, June 8. Whether the format will be virtual or in-person has yet to be determined.