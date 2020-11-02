Class 1A
Janesville (28-4)
Rank/Seed: 1/1
Conference: Iowa Star
Facts: Janesville has won seven straight entering the 2020 state tournament. ... The Wildcats have won the Class 1A state championship four of the past five seasons. ... Senior Gabby Gergen leads Class 1A with 783 assists, while junior Pyper McCarville is tied for 19th in Class 1A with 265 kills.
Wapsie Valley (20-7)*
Rank/Seed: 2/2
Conference: North Iowa Cedar League
Facts: Wapsie Valley lost to Sidney in the Class 1A state final last fall. ... Sophomore Sydney Matthias is seventh in Class 1A with 709 assists, while junior Lydia Imbrogno is tied for 29th with 236 kills. Sophomore Kalvyn Rosengarten is tied for 21st with 62 total blocks.
Gehlen Catholic (24-5)
Rank/Seed: 3/3
Conference: War Eagle
Facts: Gehlen Catholic has won 19 straight matches entering this week's state tournament. ... Sophomore Cadence Goebel is 13th in Class 1A with 577 assists. Senior Rachel Langel leads her club with 191 kills, while sophomore Miyah Whitehead has posted 50 total blocks. Gehlen Catholic lost to Northa Tama in the Class 1A quarterfinals last season.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (32-2)
Rank/Seed: 4/4
Conference: North Iowa Cedar League
Facts: Gladbrook-Reinbeck is riding a 15-match winning streak entering play this week. ... Sophomore Emma McClintock is tied for first in Class 1A with 783 assists. Senior Saari Kuehl ranks second in Class 1A with 379 kills, while junior Katie Clark is 20th with 63 total blocks.
Springville (27-4)
Rank/Seed: 7/5
Conference: Tri-Rivers
Facts: Springville lost in the Class 1A quarterfinals last season. .... Sophomore Nia Howard ranks sixth in Class 1A with 722 assists. Junior Grace Matus is tied for 17th in Class 1A with 326 digs. Junior Lauren Wilson has posted 216 kills.
New London (22-7)
Rank/Seed: 11/6
Conference: Southeast Iowa Super Conference
Facts: New London brings a nine-match winning streak to the state tournament. ... Junior Aliyah Christensen has 478 assists, while sophomore Keaura Williams has recorded 219 kills. ... New London did not qualify for the Class 1A state tournament last fall.
Burlington Notre Dame (17-5)
Rank/Seed: 14/7
Conference: Southeast Iowa Super Conference
Facts: Burlington Notre Dame has won 12 straight matches. Sophomore Gabby Deery is 21st in Class 1A with 263 kills and is tied for seventh with 76 total blocks. Junior Jenna Bentz has registered 389 assists.
Council Bluffs-St. Albert (14-13)
Rank/Seed: NR/8
Conference: Hawkeye Ten
Facts: Council Bluffs-St. Albert upset No. 6-ranked Newell-Fonda in the Region 2 final. ... Senior Allie Petry is tied for fourth in Class 1A with 356 kills. Junior Maddy Horvath is 21st with 520 assists.
*Wapsie Valley withdrew from the Class 1A state tournament over the weekend due to a positive COVID-19 test result.
Class 2A
Western Christian (32-9)
Rank/Seed: 1/1
Conference: Lakes
Facts: Western Christian looks to defend its 2019 Class 2A state title this week. ... Junior Jaylin VanDyken is second in Class 2A with 832 assists, while senior Madison Vis is third with 398 digs. Junior Emma Westphal is tied for 15th with 70 total blocks.
Wilton (32-3)
Rank/Seed: 2/2
Conference: River Valley
Facts: Wilton lost in the Class 2A state quarterfinals last fall. ... Junior Ella Caffery is seventh in Class 2A with 754 assists, while classmate Kelsey Drake is eighth with 336 kills. junior Carly Puffer is tied for 15th with 70 blocks.
Dike-New Hartford (29-4)
Rank/Seed: 3/3
Conference: North Iowa Cedar League
Facts: Dike-New Hartford has only lost 10 sets this season. ... Senior Taylor Hoehns is third in Class 2A with 92 total blocks, while freshman Jadyn Petersen is tied for third with 62 ace serves. Freshman Payton Petersen is fifth with 394 kills, while sophomore Madelyn Norton is fifth with 781 assists.
Boyden-Hull (24-7)
Rank/Seed: 4/4
Conference: Siouxland
Facts: Boyden-Hull did not make the Class 2A state tournament last season. ... Junior Jewel Bergstrom is eighth in Class 2A with 735 assists. Junior Marissa Pottebaum is seventh with 85 total blocks, and she leads her club with 215 kills.
Denver (33-5)
Rank/Seed: 6/5
Conference: North Iowa Cedar League
Facts: Denver is making its first appearance at the Class 2A state tournament this week and has posted the third-most wins since 2007. ... Junior Reese Johnson leads Class 2A with 923 assists. Freshman Gabby Gergen is second with 96 total blocks, while junior Allison Bonnett is second in serving efficiency at 97.3%.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (27-7)
Rank/Seed: 7/6
Conference: North Iowa Cedar League
Facts: This marks Sumner-Frederickbsurg's first trip to state since 2016, and is its first winning season since 2016. ... Sophomore Payten Seehase leads her team with 383 assists. Freshman Isabelle Elliott has tallied 306 kills.
Van Meter (29-4)
Rank/Seed: 11/7
Conference: West Central
Facts: Van Meter lost in the regional quarterfinals last fall, but it carries a 13-match winning streak entering play this week. ... Senior Emma Brown has posted 321 assists, while sophomore Abby Matt has connected on 176 kills.
South Hardin (21-14)
Rank/Seed: NR/8
Conference: North Iowa Cedar League
Facts: Junior Kaidyn Teske is first in Class 2A with 707 digs, while junior Emma Salvo is second with 856 assists. Sophomore Ellie Anderson ranks fourth with 396 kills.
Class 3A
Osage (31-2)
Rank/Seed: 1/1
Conference: Top of Iowa
Facts: Osage has won 11 straight matches and hasn't lost a set since Oct. 3 – a 2-0 loss to Waverly-Shell Rock. ... This is the ninth straight winning season for Osage, who lost in the Class 2A semifinals last season. ... Senior Paige Kisley is third in Class 3A with a .410 kill efficiency. Senior Ellie Bobinet is sixth with 831 assists.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (27-2)
Rank/Seed: 2/2
Conference: North Central
Facts: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows puts its 18-match winning streak on the line this week. It's also its 10th consecutive winning season. ... Sophomore Lexie Lane ranks first in Class 3A with 67 ace serves. Senior Morgan Middleton is second with 450 kills.
Mount Vernon (30-6)
Rank/Seed: 3/3
Conference: WaMaC
Facts: Mount Vernon is the defending Class 3A champions. ... Seniors Sydney Dennis and Camryn Ellyson lead the club. Dennis ranks third in Class 3A with 854 assists, while Ellyson owns the fourth-highest kill efficiency at .408.
Davenport Assumption (22-4)
Rank/Seed: 4/4
Conference: Mississippi Athletic
Facts: Assumption lost in the Class 3A quarterfinals last fall. ... Senior Annabelle Costello is 15th in Class 3A with 656 assists, while freshman Maggie Johnson has posted 58 total blocks.
Unity Christian (23-5)
Rank/Seed: 5/5
Conference: War Eagle
Facts: Unity Christian lost in the Class 3A quarterfinals in 2019. .... Junior Jenna Brown ranks third in Class 3A with 81 total blocks, while classmate Emma Byker is 14th with 662 assists.
Union (31-9)
Rank/Seed: 7/6
Conference: North Iowa Cedar League
Facts: Union lost in the Class 3A quarterfinals last season. ... Senior Allie Driscol ranks first in Class 3A with 980 assists, while classmate Belle Weber is first with 537 kills. Junior Lexi Nolan is fifth with 57 ace serves.
Red Oak (30-4)
Rank/Seed: 9/7
Conference: Hawkeye Ten
Facts: Red Oak owns a 12-match winning streak entering play this week. ... Senior Chloe Devries is fourth in Class 3A with 852 assists, while classmate Abbey Jones is fourth with 463 digs. Junior Lexi Johnson is fifth with 375 kills.
Humboldt (33-3)
Rank/Seed: 10/8
Conference: North Central
Facts: Humboldt lost in the regional final last season. ... Junior Jori Hajek leads Class 3A with a 99.4 serving efficiency. Senior Deni McDaniel is fifth with 846 assists.
Class 4A
Cedar Rapids Xavier (23-6)
Rank/Seed: 1/1
Conference: Mississippi Valley
Facts: Xavier lost in the Class 4A quarterfinals in 2019. ... Sophomore Anika Ivester is first in Class 4A with 112 total blocks, while senior Jazmine Yamilkoski is fourth with 831 assists.
North Scott (22-4)
Rank/Seed: 3/2
Conference: Mississippi Athletic
Facts: North Scott lost in the Class 4A quarterfinals last fall. ... Sophomore Nora Ralfs has a team-high 247 assists, while junior Ella McLaughlin has posted a team-best 216 kills.
Glenwood (32-2)
Rank/Seed: 4/3
Conference: Hawkeye Ten
Facts: Glenwood bowed out in the Class 4A quarterfinals a season ago. ... Senior Elle Scarborough is third in Class 4A with 398 kills and ranks first with a .385 kill efficiency. Senior Grace Boles is fifth with 818 assists, while junior Brynlee Arnold is fifth with 73 total blocks.
Western Dubuque (24-10)
Rank/Seed: 5/4
Conference: Mississippi Valley
Facts: Western Dubque was the 2019 Class 4A runners-up. ... Junoor Madison Maahs is second in Class 4A with 950 assists, while senior Meg Besler is fourth with 331 kills. Sophomore Ella Meyer is fifth with 431 digs.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-6)
Rank/Seed: 6/5
Conference: Missouri River
Facts: Sergeant Bluff-Luton looks to defend its 2019 Class 4A state title this week. ... Junior Maddie Hinkle has registered 339 assits, while junior Emma Salker has slammed 248 kills and recorded 55 total blocks.
West Delaware (27-11)
Rank/Seed: 8/6
Conference: WaMaC
Facts: West Delaware lost in the Class 4A semifinals last season. ... Junior Carlee Smith is third in Class 4A with 887 assists, while sophomore Allie Demmer is third with 41 solo blocks. Junior Kayla Felton is third with 58 aces.
Gilbert (26-9)
Rank/Seed: 10/7
Conference: Raccoon River
Facts: Gilbert upset No. 2-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock in the Region 5 final to advance to the state tournament. Senior Nessa Johnson leads her team with 430 assists, while classmate Thea Rotta has posted 311 kills.
Dallas-Center Grimes (17-4)
Rank/Seed: NR/8
Conference: Little Hawkeye
Facts: Dallas-Center Grimes did not qualify for the Class 4A state tournament last season. ... Senior Grace Mikota has posted a team-best 299 kills, while sophomore Jillian Janssen has recorded 369 assists.
Class 5A
Dowling Catholic (21-2)
Rank/Seed: 1/1
Conference: Central Iowa Metro League
Facts: Dowling lost in the Class 5A quarterfinals last fall. ... Senior Sophia Painovich is third in Class 5A with 691 assists, while senior Anna Flynn has scooped a team-high 323 digs and has 42 aces.
Ankeny (19-2)
Rank/Seed: 2/2
Conference: Central Iowa Metro League
Facts: Ankeny lost in the Class 5A semifinals in 2019, but it has won 16 straight matches entering play this week. ... Senior Phyona Schrader has a team-high 494 assists and 41 aces. She is second in Class 5A with a .389 kill efficiency.
Pleasant Valley (20-1)
Rank/Seed: 3/3
Conference: Mississippi Athletic
Facts: Pleasant Valley has won 12 straight matches entering this week's state tournament. Sophomore Chloe Cline is third in Class 5A with a .387 kill efficiency, while junior Kora Ruff is fifth with 579 assists.
West Des Moines Valley (19-6)
Rank/Seed: 4/4
Conference: Central Iowa Metro League
Facts: Valley lost in the 2019 Class 5A final last season. ... Junior Hayden Kubik leads her team with 301 kills, while sophomore Olivia Lombardi has scooped 223 digs.
Iowa City Liberty (22-2)
Rank/Seed: 5/5
Conference: Mississippi Valley
Facts: Liberty lost in the Class 5A quarterfinals last season. Sophomore Cassidy Hartmann has posted 269 kills to lead her team, while junior Gabbie Schroeder has recorded 28 aces.
Cedar Falls (26-5)
Rank/Seed: 6/6
Conference: Mississippi Valley
Facts: The defending state champs look to extend their run of dominance this week. ... Junior Alivia Bronner is first in Class 5A with 462 digs and ranks fourth with 46 aces. Junior Anisia Smith has posted 259 kills.
Ankeny Centennial (16-9)
Rank/Seed: 7/7
Conference: Central Iowa Metro League
Facts: The 2018 state champs are eyeing a trip back to the Class 5A final this week. ... Junior Ella Becker is fifth in Class 5A with 344 digs, while classmate Monica Mirembe has 71 total blocks.
Dubuque Hempstead (20-5)
Rank/Seed: 8/8
Conference: Mississippi Valley
Facts: Senior Morgan Hawkins is first in Class 5A with 747 assists, while senior Corrinne Meier is first with 392 kills. Senior Becca Lockwood is second with 100 total blocks.