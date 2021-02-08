Although the Iowa governor has relaxed requirements to wear masks, limit gatherings and physically distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City of Waverly and many local businesses will continue their mitigation efforts.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued an update to the state’s health emergency proclamation that took effect early Sunday morning. In it, she dropped the statewide mask mandate and also eliminated restrictions on business capacities and how many people can gather at once.
Despite that, most locals will remain status quo, according to interviews with Waverly Newspapers on Monday. They will err on the side of caution.
Mayor Adam Hoffman said the city’s mandate for wearing face coverings while in municipal buildings and facilities will remain as is for the time being. The Waverly City Council had reaffirmed the resolution requiring them during the Feb. 1 meeting, which it has done on a monthly basis.
The most recent vote on the measure was 6-1, with At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider dissenting.
However, Hoffman said the adjustment of the state proclamation may influence how the council handles future reconsiderations of the rule.
“To speculate on what anybody would vote one way or another, at this point in time, there’s quite a bit of room and time between now and then for council members to see the outcome or how effective the changes at the governor’s level have been,” Hoffman said. “There would be three weeks or four weeks for there to either climb, go down, stay the same.
“When you have that evidence to back up what your decision would be locally here, we just don’t have that information yet. It literally that could be decided right before the (March 1) meeting or during the meeting on what a particular council member’s opinion on it is.”
He added the City of Waverly doesn’t have an epidemiologist on staff, so it relies mostly on the Bremer County Health Department and the Iowa Department of Public Health for guidance for the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the Wartburg-Waverly Sports and Wellness Center, also known as The W, will keep its practices in place. Director Sheila Kittleson said masks will still be required while entering and exiting the facilities, but not needed while exercising.
Also, the arrangement of the machines will continue to have some having out-of-service signs to keep members at least 6 feet apart, while other equipment have been spaced out accordingly.
“We have in-person classes, and we also offer Zoom classes, so people who aren’t comfortable coming into the building can join us via Zoom,” Kittleson said. “We have a limit on our class size. A lot of our classes, we’ve actually moved out of our aerobics studio and into our larger spaces, like a court space, so people can continue to social distance.”
Waverly bar owners agreed not to accommodate party buses earlier in the pandemic, as there was a capacity issue.
However, even with the governor’s most recent lift of restrictions, at least one bar owner would not change his practices.
Tyson Beach, owner of The Beach House, said he will continue to require masks and hygiene practices for his staff and encourage social distancing, but if a party bus comes to his bar, he will turn them away.
“Fifty or 60 people all crammed in the same bus, in close proximity, all on the bus together,” he said. “I will not allow them in. It is irresponsible. This isn’t over yet.”
Barbers and stylists also are going to continue their mitigation strategies, as they have the most up-close work with their clients. Jamie Seehuisen, owner of The Mane Street Hair Company, said they will still have their stylists wear masks but still encourage coming in to do so but not required.
“The gals work so very close with their clients that it just makes sense to keep masks on,” Seehuisen said. “We have our reception area chairs spaced out, and honestly, we’re not going to be doing anything differently, unless somebody comes in and doesn’t have a mask, the gals are going to ask them, ‘Please wear a mask.’ We can’t force them.”
Meanwhile, the signage will remain in place, especially on the main entrance. It includes all of the mitigation measures the Mane Street staff has taken, including the cleaning and sterilization of the salon’s equipment as well as requests of those entering.
With COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna now being administered – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that 4.1 million doses have been injected so far nationwide – and another from Johnson & Johnson undergoing Food and Drug Administration applications for emergency use authorization, there is hope that the pandemic may soon end.
Currently in Iowa, Phase 1A, which includes healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff, is nearly complete, and Tier 1 of Phase 1B – first responders, PK-12 faculty and staff and childcare workers – has started Feb. 1.
Seehuisen is surprised that barbers and hair stylists haven’t been assigned priority by the IDPH.
“We do work so very closely with people,” she said. “We’re touching people, we’re within 6 feet of people. Sometimes, during haircuts in certain circumstances, they have to remove their masks partially from their face, so they can trim around their ears and for shampooing and stuff.
“It has been kind of a hassle and stuff, but everybody has been really, really good with it. I’m hoping everybody still kind of continues to wear masks and the vaccines become more readily available that hopefully by this summer things will get back to normal. That’s all we can hope for right now.”
Hoffman, the Waverly mayor, called recent developments the light at the end of the tunnel.
“It’s always been there,” he said. “It’s just how bright is it, how close is it until you’re right there.
“I’ve always said the light at the end of the tunnel can be a positive thing, but it could also be the train wreck heading right for you if we don’t proceed with caution. Sometimes, the train whistle doesn’t blow right before catastrophe. We still need to heed caution about how we open up.”