The Bremer County Fair Association hosted the Bremer County Fair Queen coronation ceremony Sunday at Prairie Link Golf and Event Center.
Carly Steiert was named the 2021 queen. Sydney Matthias was first runner-up, Anna Richards was second-runner up and Abby Hyde was named Miss Congeniality.
The following are brief biographies of the queen and her court:
Carly Steiert – 18, is the daughter of Kurt and Christy Steiert. She is the 2021 Bremer County Beef Princess and is sponsored by the Bremer County Cattlemen. This fall Carly will be attending the University of Northern Iowa to major in marketing and real estate. She is a recent graduate of Waverly – Shell Rock High School where she was active in cross country, soccer, wrestling managing, FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, student council and National Honor Society.
Sydney Matthias – 16, is the daughter of Aaron and Mischa Matthias. She is the newly crowned 2021 Bremer County Beef Queen and is sponsored by the Bremer County Cattlemen. This fall Sydney will be a junior at Wapsie Valley High School where she is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, softball, student ambassadors, Junior High mentoring program, SIAC committee student representative, Silver Cord, and FFA. Sydney is currently the president of the Rainbow Clovers 4-H club.
Anna Richards – 19, is the daughter of Mike and Cassandra Richards. She lives on a diary where her family milks around 110 registered Holsteins. She is being sponsored by the Bremer County Dairy Promoters. Anna will be attending Upper Iowa University in the fall and majoring in Business Education and getting her Ag endorsement. Upon graduation she hopes to be an FFA Advisor and Ag teacher in Northeast Iowa.
Abbie Hyde – 17, is the daughter of Mike and Jessica Hyde. She is the newly crowned Miss Plainfield and is sponsored by Jtees Design. This fall Abbie will be a senior at Nashua-Plainfield High School where she is active in volleyball, basketball, track & field, National Honor Society and Little Buddy program. After graduation schooling is undecided but will be majoring in business degree.
Grace Imbrogno – 18, is the daughter of Rocco and Teresa Imbrogno. She was crowned Miss Readlyn 2020 and is sponsored by TruServ. This fall Grace will be a freshman at Hawkeye Community College where she will study Liberal Arts with and emphasis on Business Management. Currently, Grace works as a part-time student at John Deere. After graduation from Hawkeye Community College, she will transfer to the University of Northern Iowa and major in Business Management.
Reily Richards – 19, is the daughter of Dan and Jenny Richards. She is sponsored by Aronia Berry Services of Northeast Iowa. Reily graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in May of 2020. While in high school, she was involved in cheerleading, National Honor Society, FFA and 4-H. This fall Reily will be attending her second year of college at Des Moines Area Community College before transferring to Iowa State University to major in Agriculture and Life Sciences Education – Communication.