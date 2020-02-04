The Bremer County Library Association (BCLA) is so excited to bring STEM Learning Playtimes to our communities.
These fun-filled sessions will teach kids all about robotics, electronics, and programming through guided play with instructors. Different STEM toys will rotate from library to library, allowing kids to learn in a wide variety of ways.
These classes are free and open to all kids ages 6-12. The Waverly Public Library’s classes will be from 3 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5, March 18, and April 22.
Feb. 5 will focus on the ReCon and Ozobot robots. March 18 and April 22, we will play with Snap Circuits and Code Hopper.
If you have any questions, give us a call at 319-352-1223.