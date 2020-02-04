Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

STEM playtime

STEM Learning Playtimes at Bremer County libraries are wonderful opportunities for learning and fun.

The Bremer County Library Association (BCLA) is so excited to bring STEM Learning Playtimes to our communities.

These fun-filled sessions will teach kids all about robotics, electronics, and programming through guided play with instructors. Different STEM toys will rotate from library to library, allowing kids to learn in a wide variety of ways.

These classes are free and open to all kids ages 6-12. The Waverly Public Library’s classes will be from 3 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5, March 18, and April 22.

Feb. 5 will focus on the ReCon and Ozobot robots. March 18 and April 22, we will play with Snap Circuits and Code Hopper.

If you have any questions, give us a call at 319-352-1223.